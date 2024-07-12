Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Domestic mutual funds increase stake in Paytm in Q1FY25, FDIs decline 2%

The shareholding of foreign portfolio investors was pegged at 20.5 per cent in Q1FY25, a 0.16 per cent decline from Q4FY24

Paytm

Image: Bloomberg

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One97 Communications, the company that operates the brand Paytm, has recorded an increase in the shareholding of domestic investors, including mutual funds and retail shareholders, in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1FY25).

Sequentially, mutual funds increased their stake by 0.65 per cent from 6.15 per cent in Q4FY24 to 6.80 per cent in Q1FY25, led by investment from Mirae Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund, the company said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) shareholding in the company declined by two per cent from 39.77 per cent to 37.77 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.

The company said Softbank’s shareholding has come down below one per cent.

The shareholding of foreign portfolio investors was pegged at 20.5 per cent in Q1FY25, a 0.16 per cent decline from Q4FY24.

“Amongst FPIs, Treeline and UBS Principal Capital Asia expanded their shareholding to more than one per cent this quarter,” the company said in a statement.

The company is set to report its first-quarter earnings on July 19, nearly two quarters after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) action on its associate entity Paytm Payments Bank.

One97 Communications reported a wider consolidated loss of Rs 549.6 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 (FY24), compared to Rs 168.4 crore in the same quarter last year (2022-23/FY23).

Sequentially, the loss doubled from Rs 219.8 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of FY24.

The Noida-based firm reported a loss of Rs 1,417 crore for the entire FY24, down from Rs 1,776.5 crore in FY23.

Net income declined by 2.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,398.8 crore in Q4FY24 compared to Rs 2,464.6 crore in Q4FY23.

Also Read

investments, mutual funds

Mutual funds bet big on HDFC Bank in H1 2024, TCS among top buys in June

mutual funds, MFs

RBI's risk weighting hike: Mutual fund funding to NBFCs continues to grow

Premiuminvestments, mutual funds

Record inflows, equity rally drive MF AUM past Rs 60 trillion: Amfi data

Mutual Funds

Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches a factor-based business cycle fund

Mutual Funds

Equity MF inflows up 17% at record high of Rs 40,608 cr in June: Amfi

Topics : FDI FPI Mutual Funds Paytm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon