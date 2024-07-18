Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Motilal Oswal MF launches a new fund focusing on current capex cycle

The fund house said India has a huge manufacturing opportunity on the export front with sectors like chemicals, pharma, industrial machi­n­ery, and automotive likely to emerge as key drivers

SIP, mutual fund, investment

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal MF launches manufacturing fund

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announ­ced launch of its manufacturing fund with focus on the current capex cycle. The fund house said India has a huge manufacturing opportunity on the export front with sectors like chemicals, pharma, industrial machi­n­ery, and automotive likely to emerge as key drivers. “Manufacturing focused funds could add diversifi­cation to an investor’s portfolio. There’s a multitude of sectors which offer exponential opport­u­nity to country’s exports,” said Niket Shah, CIO, Motilal Oswal MF. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Navi MF launches Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 index fund

Navi Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday launched a multicap index fund, which will track the Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 index. The index allocates fixed weights of 50 per cent, 25 per cent, and 25 per cent to large, mid, and smallcap segments of the market, respectively. According to the fund house, the investment across the market segments will help mitigate risk by reducing concentration in any single marketcap category. 

Also Read

New asset class to foster innovation, raise competition, say experts

Budget 2024 wishlist: Amfi's hopes for mutual fund reforms and tax benefits

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund divests stake in Zomato for Rs 646 crore

Six firms in queue for MF licence; AlphaGrep Securities latest applicant

Mutual funds equity AUM surges past Rs 30 trillion in June, shows data

Topics : Mutual Funds stock market trading Motilal Oswal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon