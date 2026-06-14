Passive equity inflows hit three-month low in May amid market volatility
Net inflows into index funds and ETFs fell sharply in May, mirroring weakness in active equity schemes amid volatile market conditions
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
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Passive equity fund flows moderated sharply in May, mirroring the weakness seen in active equity schemes amid volatile market conditions. Net inflows into index funds fell 73 per cent month-on-month to ₹2,782 crore from ₹10,218 crore in April, while exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted ₹6,692 crore, down 31 per cent from ₹9,668 crore in the previous month. The combined net inflows at ₹9,474 crore was the lowest in three months.
Topics : Mutual Funds passive funds ETFs Market Lens