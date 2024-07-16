Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Six firms in queue for MF licence; AlphaGrep Securities latest applicant

AlphaGrep Securities joins Jio and two others in line for in-principle approval

mutual fund investment

Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AlphaGrep Securities, a quantitative trading and investment firm, filed an application for a mutual fund (MF) licence with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June. According to the latest update put out by Sebi, six applicants were in the fray for an MF licence at the end of June.

In addition to AlphaGrep, Cosmea Financial Holdings has also re-filed its application under the name of Cosmea Investments.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The joint venture of Jio Financial Services and Blackrock Financial, which filed the application on October 19, 2023, is one of the four companies awaiting in-principle approval from the regulator.

Sebi gives MF licences in two parts, the first being in-principle approval and the second being final registration.

Apart from Jio Financial and the new applicants, Capitalmind Financial Services is in the fray for the initial go-ahead.

Angel One and Unifi Capital, which received in-principle approval in February 2023 and November 2023, respectively, make up the list of applications awaiting final approval.

Entities start setting up their AMCs post the in-principle approval. Angel One has hired Hemen Bhatia as the CEO of the AMC. He was previously with Nippon India AMC.

Also Read

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund divests stake in Zomato for Rs 646 crore

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund divests stake in Zomato for Rs 646 crore

mutual fund investment

Mutual funds equity AUM surges past Rs 30 trillion in June, shows data

mutual fund investment

Canara Robeco MF launches Balanced Advantage Fund: Should you invest?

Premiummutual fund

A plea to provide more mutual fund data

Paytm

Domestic mutual funds increase stake in Paytm, firm's FDI dips by 2%

Topics : Mutual Funds stock market trading mutual fund sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon