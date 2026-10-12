63 Moons Tech shares surge 12% after subsidiary raises FY27 guidance
63 Moons Tech's subsidiary raised its full-year FY27 guidance from ₹350 crore to ₹600 crore, driving the stock 12 per cent higher.
SI Reporter New Delhi
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63 Moon Tech share price: 63 Moon Technologies spiked over 12 per cent in Monday's trading session, defying the weak broader market sentiment, after its subsidiary raised the guidance for the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27).
On BSE, 63 Moon Technologies' shares hit the day's high of 860.30, rising as much as 12.47 per cent on the BSE against the last closing price of 764.85. As of 12.32 PM, the stock was quoting at 816.45, up 6.75 per cent while BSE barometer Sensex was down 0.70 per cent at 71,963.
A combined 19 million shares of the company changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
The company's all-time high level is at ₹3,048, touched on June 29, 2007. Meanwhile, its 52-week high stands at ₹957.70, hit on August 2, 2026. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
What moved 63 Moons shares?
63 SATS Cybertech, a subsidiary of the company, on Sunday said that its billed revenue came in at ₹218.21 crore for the first half of the fiscal year, which is 2.5 times the total billed revenue for FY26, with ₹115.64 crore billed in Q2 alone, up from ₹102.57 crore in Q1. On this trajectory, the company said that it is raising full-year FY27 guidance from ₹350 crore to ₹600 crore.
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Its order book came in at ₹400 crore during the period under review, with Q2 seeing an addition of ₹112 crore.
The client base grew sharply in H1, to 107 enterprise clients, 105 in the DPDP pipeline, and 2.5 million consumers. Revenue is spread across many clients and many IP modules, with no single-client or single-segment dependency. If anything, it is deliberately over-distributed, the company said. Additionally, the company said that outermost implementation and billing on any order is twelve months at the most, giving predictable in-year conversion, with a recurring annuity layer on top.
63 Moons Technologies' stock view
Harish Jujarey, head of technical research at Prithvi Finmart, said that after a strong recovery from 467 to 957, the stock has been consolidating in a broad range of 735 - 950. In today’s session, it jumped from support levels and moved towards its short-term resistance zone, where the 20-DMA and 50-DMA are placed around 860. "Going ahead, the stock may see some profit booking and could fill today’s gap before resuming its upward move towards 900 and then 950."
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 1:33 PM IST