63 Moons Tech shares surge 12% after subsidiary raises FY27 guidance

63 Moon Tech share price: 63 Moon Technologies spiked over 12 per cent in Monday's trading session, defying the weak broader market sentiment, after its subsidiary raised the guidance for the ongoing financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

On BSE, 63 Moon Technologies' shares hit the day's high of 860.30, rising as much as 12.47 per cent on the BSE against the last closing price of 764.85. As of 12.32 PM, the stock was quoting at 816.45, up 6.75 per cent while BSE barometer Sensex was down 0.70 per cent at 71,963.

A combined 19 million shares of the company changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The company's all-time high level is at ₹3,048, touched on June 29, 2007. Meanwhile, its 52-week high stands at ₹957.70, hit on August 2, 2026.

What moved 63 Moons shares?

63 SATS Cybertech, a subsidiary of the company, on Sunday said that its billed revenue came in at ₹218.21 crore for the first half of the fiscal year, which is 2.5 times the total billed revenue for FY26, with ₹115.64 crore billed in Q2 alone, up from ₹102.57 crore in Q1. On this trajectory, the company said that it is raising full-year FY27 guidance from ₹350 crore to ₹600 crore.

Its order book came in at ₹400 crore during the period under review, with Q2 seeing an addition of ₹112 crore.

The client base grew sharply in H1, to 107 enterprise clients, 105 in the DPDP pipeline, and 2.5 million consumers. Revenue is spread across many clients and many IP modules, with no single-client or single-segment dependency. If anything, it is deliberately over-distributed, the company said. Additionally, the company said that outermost implementation and billing on any order is twelve months at the most, giving predictable in-year conversion, with a recurring annuity layer on top.

63 Moons Technologies' stock view