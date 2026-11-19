Shares of consumer durables companies rallied in trade on Thursday, with the sector witnessing strong buying interest amid a decline in copper and other raw material prices.

As of 12:10 PM, the Nifty Consumer Durables index traded 2.75 per cent higher, emerging as the second-best performing sectoral index after the Nifty Auto, which was up 4 per cent.

At the last check, 13 of the 14 constituents of the Nifty Consumer Durables index were trading in the green, with Voltas leading the gains. The stock surged 8 per cent to ₹1,226. It was followed by Amber Enterprises and Blue Star, which gained over 6 per cent each to trade at ₹6,660 and ₹1,724, respectively.

Other stocks, PG Electroplast advanced 5.4 per cent to ₹568, while Havells India, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and Dixon Technologies gained between 3 per cent and 6 per cent to trade at ₹1,197, ₹217.25 and ₹13,060, respectively.

Whirlpool of India shares rose 2.2 per cent to ₹834.34, while LG Electronics India advanced 1.5 per cent to ₹1,705.60. Relief on input cost front?

Analysts said consumer durables stocks are witnessing buying interest as the Street anticipates some relief on the input cost front, aided by a decline in copper and other raw material prices. Copper prices plunge to lowest level since April

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades at day's high, up 400 pts, Nifty tops 25,350; BL Kashyap jumps 15% Notably, copper prices have declined to the lowest level in more than seven months as a selloff in technology shares and weaker Chinese economic data darkened the demand outlook. Also, upheaval in the artificial intelligence industry following the crisis at Nvidia has weighed on sentiment.

Further expectations for further interest rate increases after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials are adding pressure on the industrial metal, which is widely used in power infrastructure and data centers.

According to ICICI Securities, copper prices plunged more than 5 per cent and reached its lowest level since April. 'Margin expansion for consumer durables'

Meanwhile, Sunny Agrawal, head - fundamental research at SBI Securities, said that correction in copper prices augurs well for consumer durables, especially with focus on the HVAC products, as copper accounts for 10-25 per cent of total bill of material. Moreover, other metal components like steel and aluminium contribute 10-30 per cent and 5-10 per cent to BOM, respectively.

"Hence overall, correction in the base metal prices should aid in margin expansion for consumer durables," Sunny said, adding that his preferred pick in the sector is LG Electronics and Voltas.

Amongst the EMS players, he said that key beneficiaries are likely to be Amber Enterprises and PG Electroplast.