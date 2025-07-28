Monday, July 28, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Acme Solar Holdings shares jump 10% post Q1 earnings; check details

Acme Solar Holdings shares jump 10% post Q1 earnings; check details

The renewable energy solutions provider reported a 71 per cent surge in revenue from operations to ₹584 crore in Q1FY26

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Acme Solar Holdings share price today: Shares of renewable energy firm, Acme Solar Holdings, surged 10 per cent on Monday, July 28, 2025, hitting an intraday high of ₹297.48. 
 
At 11:35 AM, Acme Solar Holdings shares were trading at ₹293.90, up by 8.75 per cent on the BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading largely flat, albeit with a negative bias, down by 92 points or 0.11 per cent, quoting 81,370.50. The total market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹17,772.03 crore.
 
The buying interest on the counter came after the company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).

Acme Solar Holdings Q1FY26 earnings

The renewable energy solutions provider reported a 71 per cent surge in revenue from operations to ₹584 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹340 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's profit after tax (PAT) experienced a robust rise to ₹131 crore in Q1FY26 from just ₹1 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also rose by 75.7 per cent to ₹531 crore during the quarter under review from ₹302 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Ebitda margins stood at 90.9 per cent during the June quarter. 

As per brokerage firm JM Financial, the rise in company profits was mainly due to an increase in other income by ₹42.6 crore annually.

 
Meanwhile, PAT margins for the quarter stood at 22.4 per cent as against 0.4 per cent reported in the same period of the last fiscal year. During the June quarter, the company commissioned 250 megawatt (MW) projects, including a 50 MW wind project in Gujarat. As per the exchange filing, this takes Acme Solar's overall operational portfolio to 2,890 MW, indicating a rise of 115.7 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.  Check List of Q1 results today

Brokerage View- Religare Broking

On Monday, the stock started the day with a gap-up opening of nearly 6 per cent and extended the gains to 10 per cent in just a single trading session. "Acme solar holdings has been trading on bullish scenario with positive numbers in Q1FY26 with total revenue growing nearly 72 per cent. ACME did really well this quarter, especially in terms of orderbook," said Ravi Singh, SVP-retail research, Religare Broking.
 
However, Singh advised investors to take a 'Buy' stance within the ₹280-₹285 range, signalling a prospective upside of 14.2 per cent.
 
"On technical charts, stock price has given a bullish breakout from the ₹252 level at the start of July month. With the current outlook, the stock is likely to build bullish momentum in the coming sessions and recommend a 'Buy' position within ₹280-₹285 for the upside targets of ₹320 with risk managed at ₹270," he added.
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

