Adani Green, ATGL cross 100-DMA after 7 mths; trading guide in Adani stocks

Shares of Adani Group can rally up to 20% from present levels, as key stocks - Adani Ports, Adani Green and Adani Total Gas crossed their key moving averages after a long-gap, technical charts show.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Adani group shares rallied up to 10 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday amid reports of Gautam Adani's aides meeting the US President Donald Trump's officials to end the US bribery case.  Adani Total Gas, Adani Power and Adani Green were among the lead gainers within the Group shares, up over 10 per cent each. The Adani Group-flagship stock - Adani Enterprises, along with Adani Ports and Adani Energy Solutions surged over 8 per cent each; while the FMCG-play Adani Wilmar gained 4 per cent.  According to a Bloomberg report, representatives of Gautam Adani met US administration officials to discuss the possibility of dropping criminal charges filed against Gautam Adani in connection with an overseas bribery investigation. READ MORE  Here's a technical outlook on key Adani Group shares, as the stocks log their biggest single-day gain in more than 5 months, and break above key moving averages. Adani Ports has conquered its 200-day Simple Moving Average (100-DSMA) for the first time since November 1, 2024; whereas, Adani Green and Adani Total Gas have crossed the respective 100-DSMA for the first time in 7 and 5 months, respectively.  Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Here 

Here's a detailed analysis of Adani Group stocks:

Adani Enterprises

  Current Price: ₹ 2,483  Upside Potential: 11.8%  Support: ₹ 2,300; ₹ 2,235  Resistance: ₹ 2,502; ₹ 2,650  Despite today's over 8 per cent rally, Adani Enterprises stock is still seen trading below its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹ 2,502. That apart, the technical chart shows the presence of multiple hurdles for the stock in the range of ₹ 2,650 - ₹ 2,775 levels. Thus, implying that the upside for the stock seems limited for now. Only break and sustained trade above ₹ 2,775 can revive the sentiment at the counter. On the downside, support for the stock exists at ₹ 2,300 and ₹ 2,235 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ: SBI, PNB: Should you buy or sell PSU bank stocks post JSW Steel SC order? 

Adani Ports

  Current Price: ₹ 1,364  Upside Potential: 13.6%  Support: ₹ 1,325; ₹ 1,290  Resistance: ₹ 1,415; ₹ 1,485  Adani Ports is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,325 levels; below which the 200-DMA at ₹ 1,290 shall act as an immediate support for the stock. Going ahead, the stock needs to ensure a close above ₹ 1,350 levels on a weekly basis for further gains to emerge. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 1,550 levels in the near-term; with interim resistance seen at ₹ 1,415 and ₹ 1,485 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Adani Power

  Current Price: ₹ 570  Upside Potential: 15.8%  Support: ₹ 520  Resistance: ₹ 575; ₹ 610  Adani Power is once again seen testing the resistance at its 200-DMA, which stands at 575. Previously, in April, the stock made multiple attempts to conquer the 200-DMA, but eventually failed. Chart suggests key resistance for the stock at ₹ 575 and ₹ 610 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can revive the sentiment at the counter; wherein the stock could potentially rally to ₹ 660 levels. On the downside, strong support for the stock is seen at ₹ 520. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ: Is Kalyan Jewellers stock ready for its next big move? Find out here 

Adani Green

  Current Price: ₹ 983  Upside Potential: 14%  Support: ₹ 967; ₹ 940; ₹ 930  Resistance: ₹ 1,060; ₹ 1,080  Adani Green needs to ensure a close above its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹ 967. Post which, the stock can potentially extend the up move to ₹ 1,120 levels, with some resistance possible at ₹ 1,060 and ₹ 1,080 levels. On the downside, support for the stock is seen at ₹ 940 and ₹ 930 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Adani Total Gas

  Current Price: ₹ 668  Upside Potential: 19.8%  Support: ₹ 636; ₹ 607  Resistance: ₹ 714; ₹ 740; ₹ 773  Adani Total Gas can potentially rally to ₹ 800 on the upside. The stock after breaking above its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹ 636, now seems on course to test its 200-DMA at ₹ 714; above which resistance for the stock can be anticipated at ₹ 740 and ₹ 773 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 607. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

First Published: May 05 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

