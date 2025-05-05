Adani Green, ATGL cross 100-DMA after 7 mths; trading guide in Adani stocks

Adani group shares rallied up to 10 per cent in intra-day trade on Monday amid reports of Gautam Adani's aides meeting the US President Donald Trump's officials
to end the US bribery case.
Adani Total Gas, Adani Power and Adani Green were among the lead gainers within the Group shares, up over 10 per cent each. The Adani Group-flagship stock - Adani Enterprises, along with Adani Ports and Adani Energy Solutions surged over 8 per cent each; while the FMCG-play Adani Wilmar gained 4 per cent.
According to a Bloomberg report, representatives of Gautam Adani met US administration officials to discuss the possibility of dropping criminal charges filed against Gautam Adani in connection with an overseas bribery investigation. READ MORE
Here's a technical outlook on key Adani Group shares
, as the stocks log their biggest single-day gain in more than 5 months, and break above key moving averages. Adani Ports has conquered its 200-day Simple Moving Average (100-DSMA) for the first time since November 1, 2024; whereas, Adani Green and Adani Total Gas have crossed the respective 100-DSMA for the first time in 7 and 5 months, respectively.
Here's a detailed analysis of Adani Group stocks:
Adani Enterprises
Current Price: ₹ 2,483
Upside Potential: 11.8%
Support: ₹ 2,300; ₹ 2,235
Resistance: ₹ 2,502; ₹ 2,650
Despite today's over 8 per cent rally, Adani Enterprises stock
Despite today's over 8 per cent rally, Adani Enterprises stock is still seen trading below its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹ 2,502. That apart, the technical chart shows the presence of multiple hurdles for the stock in the range of ₹ 2,650 - ₹ 2,775 levels. Thus, implying that the upside for the stock seems limited for now. Only break and sustained trade above ₹ 2,775 can revive the sentiment at the counter. On the downside, support for the stock exists at ₹ 2,300 and ₹ 2,235 levels.
Adani Ports
Current Price: ₹ 1,364
Upside Potential: 13.6%
Support: ₹ 1,325; ₹ 1,290
Resistance: ₹ 1,415; ₹ 1,485 Adani Ports
is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,325 levels; below which the 200-DMA at ₹ 1,290 shall act as an immediate support for the stock. Going ahead, the stock needs to ensure a close above ₹ 1,350 levels on a weekly basis for further gains to emerge. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 1,550 levels in the near-term; with interim resistance seen at ₹ 1,415 and ₹ 1,485 levels.
Adani Power
Current Price: ₹ 570
Upside Potential: 15.8%
Support: ₹ 520
Resistance: ₹ 575; ₹ 610 Adani Power
is once again seen testing the resistance at its 200-DMA, which stands at 575. Previously, in April, the stock made multiple attempts to conquer the 200-DMA, but eventually failed. Chart suggests key resistance for the stock at ₹ 575 and ₹ 610 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can revive the sentiment at the counter; wherein the stock could potentially rally to ₹ 660 levels. On the downside, strong support for the stock is seen at ₹ 520.
Adani Green
Current Price: ₹ 983
Upside Potential: 14%
Support: ₹ 967; ₹ 940; ₹ 930
Resistance: ₹ 1,060; ₹ 1,080 Adani Green
needs to ensure a close above its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹ 967. Post which, the stock can potentially extend the up move to ₹ 1,120 levels, with some resistance possible at ₹ 1,060 and ₹ 1,080 levels. On the downside, support for the stock is seen at ₹ 940 and ₹ 930 levels.
Adani Total Gas
Current Price: ₹ 668
Upside Potential: 19.8%
Support: ₹ 636; ₹ 607
Resistance: ₹ 714; ₹ 740; ₹ 773 Adani Total Gas
can potentially rally to ₹ 800 on the upside. The stock after breaking above its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹ 636, now seems on course to test its 200-DMA at ₹ 714; above which resistance for the stock can be anticipated at ₹ 740 and ₹ 773 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 607.