Suzlon Energy, Ola Electric Mobility, Bata India, Reliance Power (RPower), Mankind Pharma, Inox Wind and Just Dial were among 17 stocks from the BSE 500 index to hit their respective 52-week lows in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market.

Wipro, Cyient, Hexaware Technologies, KPIT Technologies and L&T Technology Services (LTTS) from the information technology (IT) sector and Info Edge (India) and C.E. Info Systems from the IT-related sector also touched new 52-week lows.

Besides these stocks, Afcons Infrastructure, Concord Biotech and Clean Science and Technology also registered 52-week lows.

These stocks were down up to 4 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.4 per cent at 83,134 at 12:25 PM.

Among individual stocks, Wipro dipped 2.4 per cent to ₹204.25 in intra-day deals. Thus far in the calendar year 2026 (CY26), the stock price of the IT services company has declined 22 per cent, as against 2.4 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex. The market price of LTTS, Hexaware Technologies and KPIT Technologies were down in the range of 25 per cent to 35 per cent, so far in CY26.

Meanwhile, Jefferies has downgraded Indian IT companies Infosys, HCL Technologies (HCLT) and MphasiS to ‘Hold’; LTI MindTree, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hexaware to ‘Underperform’ citing artificial intelligence (AI)-related concerns. The global research and broking house has cut their earnings estimates by 1-4 per cent across IT firms and expects 6 per cent earnings CAGR over FY26-28. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Analysts at Equirus Securities said they remain watchful on the potential impact of macro uncertainties, the impact from increasing GenAI/Agentic AI adoption/progress by AI Tech vendors on demand/pricing/Sales growth and on margin management ahead.

Meanwhile, the share price of Ola Electric hit a new all-time low at ₹25.70, down 3.3 per cent amid heavy volumes on the BSE in intra-day trade. A combined 71.79 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of the 2/3 wheelers company has tanked 64 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹71.24 touched on September 4, 2025.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26), Ola Electric reported a net loss of ₹487 crore, compared with ₹564 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations dropped sharply by 55 per cent year-on-year to ₹470 crore. Analysts believe the company’s turnaround post Q3FY26 is likely to be prolonged and challenging. They also raised concerns around the company’s revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025–26 (FY26).

Emkay Global Financial Services downgraded Ola Electric to ‘Sell’ post the Q3 earnings, slashing its target price by 60 per cent to ₹20 from ₹50, citing concerns over the company’s survival amid sharp operational deterioration. While the broader e2W theme remains intact and the industry continues to see healthy growth, Ola Electric has continued to lose ground, Emkay said.

Share price of C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia), India’s leading advanced digital maps and deep-tech products and platforms company, hit a 52-month low at ₹1,095.70, and has declined 15 per cent in the past seven trading days.

For Q3FY26, C.E. Info Systems reported 41.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹18.8 crore, against ₹32.3 crore in Q3FY25. EBITDA margin contracted to 36.4 per cent from 28.6 per cent in previous year quarter. Revenue from operations was down 18.2 per cent YoY to ₹93.7 crore from ₹114.5 crore. From a financial perspective the quarter has been weak and this is due to the seasonality, the management said.