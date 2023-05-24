close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%

Flagship Adani Enterprises declined the most at 6 per cent after a three-day 40 per cent surge

BS Reporter Mumbai
Adani Group, Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The gains in Adani group stocks tapered off on Wednesday after a three-day surge. Three Adani stocks-New Delhi Television, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas-rose 5 per cent each, but the rest of the pack declined anywhere between 0.5 and 6 per cent.  
Flagship Adani Enterprises declined the most at 6 per cent after a three-day 40 per cent surge.

In the past three days, the Adani group saw a 20 per cent surge in market value following the Supreme Court-appointed panel's report and US-based GQG Partners's decision to hike its's stake.
In their interim report, the six-member expert panel said they didn't find any conclusive evidence to support allegations made by the Hindenburg.

Market players said the events of the last few days have of the last helped the Adani group partly repair the dent caused by the short seller Hindenburg's report earlier this year.  
"There is a bit of profit booking after the stocks rose on the back of newsflows in the last few days. Till the regulator's final report on its investigation on the group is out, there is nothing to look forward to that could trigger a move in the group stocks," said U R Bhat, co-founder. Alphaniti Fintech.

Also Read

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport

Markets regulator mulls prohibiting differential treatment to AIF investors

Bourses push Sebi to allow longer F&O hours amid Gift Nifty launch

Mahindra & Mahindra sells entire stake in Mahindra CIE at Rs 447.6 a share

Dixon, CGCEL: Consumer durable shares gain up to 9% in a range-bound market

Safe-bet BAFs take the back seat as investors turn to riskier funds


Topics : Adani Group Indian stock markets

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Sebi mulls removing differential treatment of investor classes in AIFs

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Market value of LIC investment in Adani Group stocks hit Rs 44,670 cr

LIC
3 min read

Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Markets regulator mulls prohibiting differential treatment to AIF investors

Sebi
3 min read
Premium

Bourses push Sebi to allow longer F&O hours amid Gift Nifty launch

GIFT CITY
3 min read

Most Popular

Sensex drops 208 pts, Nifty below 18,300; metal, financial stocks weak

Traders, brokers, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds
1 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 24: Adani Group, Max Health, Biocon, Manyavar

RoE stocks
5 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
4 min read

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% as subsidiary plans Rs 5,000-cr capex in Gujarat

Deepak Nitrite soars 6% on subsidiary’s Rs 5,000 cr capex plans in Gujarat
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon