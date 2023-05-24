Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%



Flagship Adani Enterprises declined the most at 6 per cent after a three-day 40 per cent surge. The gains in Adani group stocks tapered off on Wednesday after a three-day surge. Three Adani stocks-New Delhi Television, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas-rose 5 per cent each, but the rest of the pack declined anywhere between 0.5 and 6 per cent.



In their interim report, the six-member expert panel said they didn't find any conclusive evidence to support allegations made by the Hindenburg. In the past three days, the Adani group saw a 20 per cent surge in market value following the Supreme Court-appointed panel's report and US-based GQG Partners's decision to hike its's stake.



"There is a bit of profit booking after the stocks rose on the back of newsflows in the last few days. Till the regulator's final report on its investigation on the group is out, there is nothing to look forward to that could trigger a move in the group stocks," said U R Bhat, co-founder. Alphaniti Fintech. Market players said the events of the last few days have of the last helped the Adani group partly repair the dent caused by the short seller Hindenburg's report earlier this year.