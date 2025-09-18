Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Big tech, small-cap stocks rise in aftermath of US Fed's rate cut

Big tech, small-cap stocks rise in aftermath of US Fed's rate cut

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3% at 9:42 a.m. in New York, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.7%, led by gains across behemoths Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc.

Wall Street

US central bank officials lowered their benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point and penciled in two more reductions this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alexandra Semenova
  US equities jumped Thursday as a risk-on sentiment permeated Wall Street after the Federal Reserve delivered its first interest rate cut this year and signaled more ahead.  
The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.3% at 9:42 a.m. in New York, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 0.7%, led by gains across behemoths Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc.  
US central bank officials lowered their benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point and penciled in two more reductions this year. Chair Jerome Powell pointed to growing signs of weakness in the labor market after holding borrowing costs steady since December due to concerns over tariff-driven inflation. 
 
Thursday’s gains across US stocks mark a reversal from traders’ initial reaction to the Fed decision in the previous session, which saw Wall Street take profits in high-flying technology stocks. 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market close: Sensex adds 320pts on US Fed rate cut; Nifty at 25,423; pharma shares outperform

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump revives plan to end quarterly reports: What it means for US markets

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock market closing highlights: Sensex rises 595 pts; Nifty at 25,239; Auto, Realty lead rally

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market Close: Sensex slips 119 pts, Nifty at 25,069; IT, pharma stocks drag; SMIDs shine

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market Close: Sensex adds 356 pts, Nifty at 25,114; metal, financials shine; FMCG, PSBs drag

“The Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates during a time when stocks are at record highs and the economy is still growing, which is a very unique backdrop, as Fed cuts are typically associated with a problematic economy,” said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management, in an email. “This dynamic is bullish for stocks.” 
Initial applications for jobless benefits in the US dropped by the most in nearly four years, reversing an unusually large jump in the prior week and consistent with low levels of layoffs in the economy. Applications for unemployment insurance fell by 33,000 to 231,000 in the week ended Sept. 13, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. 
Nvidia agreed to invest $5 billion in Intel Corp. and said the two will co-develop chips for PCs and data centers, a surprise move to help prop up an ailing archrival. 
Elsewhere, Micron Technology Inc. extended gains into a record-setting 12th consecutive session ahead of the memory chipmaker’s quarterly earnings update next week. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. dropped after the restaurant chain’s annual revenue forecast missed estimates. invest $5 billion. 
--With assistance from Jessica Menton.

More From This Section

steel, aluminium

Aluminium prices rise on supply curbs, boosting Hindalco, Vedanta, Nalcopremium

Bharat Electronics

Defence programmes to help Bharat Electronics maintain growth momentumpremium

Hindenburg Research, Adani

'No violations': Sebi gives clean chit to Adani in Hindenburg case

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal's market cap surges to ₹3.26 trn; ranks ahead of HAL, Titan

India's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Benchmark indices hit 10-weeks highs after US Fed's 25 bps rate cut

Topics : Markets News US markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon