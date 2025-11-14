Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sagility soars 7% as over 950 million equity shares change hands on NSE

Sagility soars 7% as over 950 million equity shares change hands on NSE

According to reports, a promoter entity is likely to have sold up to 16.4% stake in Sagility via block deals, with a floor price of ₹46.4 per share.

Brokerage, Market

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of Sagility today

 
Shares of Sagility surged 7 per cent to ₹54.18 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes, with over 950 million equity shares changing hands at the counter. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹57.89 on October 30, 2025. The company is a leading global provider of technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the US healthcare Industry.
 
At 10:33 AM; Sagility share price was quoting 6.3 per cent higher on the NSE, as compared to 0.35 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. As many as 966.67 million equity shares representing 20.84 per cent equity of IT-enabled services company changed hands on the NSE. The company recorded turnover of ₹4,731 crore, which accounted 18.8 per cent of market capitalisation of the Sagility.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Promoter entity likely seller in Sagility block deals

 
A combined 1,011 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. However, the names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
 
A promoter entity is likely to sell up to a 16.4 per cent stake in Sagility via block deals, with a floor price of ₹46.4 per share, said CNBC-TV18 citing sources.
 
As on September 30, 2025, Sagility B.V., the promoter entity held 82.39 per cent stake in the company, the shareholding pattern data showed.  ALSO READ | LG Electronics shares see steepest drop since listing as Q2 profit falls

Also Read

Sensex and Nifty look favourably placed on the charts, and can surge up to 4% by the year-end. MidCap and SmallCap, however, show a divergent outlook.

NDA leads Bihar elections 2025, global cues weak: Should you buy the dip?

auto component industry, Kinetic Engineering, SAMIL, Samvardhana Motherson, localisation, trade tariffs, global trade, India auto exports, OEMs, auto components, electric vehicle components, automotive industry India, FY25, FY26, ICRA auto sector, di

Samvardhana Motherson rallies 4%, nears 52-wk high. Should you buy or hold?

Chris Wood

Indian markets a relative-return disaster; rupee bottom at 89: Chris Wood

initial public offering, IPO

SBI Funds Management looks to raise $1.2 bn via IPO in first half of 2026

Shrimp

Apex Frozen Foods spurts 26% in 4 days; what's driving smallcap stock?

Brokerage views on Sagility

 
Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities maintained a 'BUY' rating on Sagility stock with a target price of ₹66, valuing the stock at 25x PER. Possibility of promoter stake sale is a key overhang on the stock, the brokerage firm said.
 
Sagility reiterated its confidence in achieving low to mid-teens organic cc growth for FY26, while raising the overall growth guidance (incl. BroadPath) to 21 per cent plus, supported by healthy deal momentum and demand. 
 
They highlighted a strong outlook for H2, with growth expected to accelerate led by seasonal strength. Leadership noted that BroadPath’s business is heavily skewed towards Q3 owing to its large share of member acquisition work. They further indicated that H2 typically contributes ~53–54 per cent of annual revenues, a trend expected to persist this year as well. With the AEP season now underway, leadership expects Q3 to be a stronger quarter QoQ, aided by a higher headcount ramp-up YoY.
 
Sagility is proactively infusing genAI in its offerings to deliver substantial savings to clients. It is however able to offset this deflation through wallet share gains and non-linear pricing constructs (e.g Per-member-per-month or PMPM model). Besides, quarterly net new ACV run-rate of $32mn (annualised $120mn) and improving traction in cross-sell motion to Broadpath’s clients should help it sustain low-to-mid double growth sustainably, even accounting for some AI/pricing-led deflation, in the brokerage view.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; IT index drops 1% amid global selling

Pine Labs IPO listing

Pine Labs lists at 10% premium on bourses; should you buy, sell or hold?

Jubilant FoodWorks share price today

Jubilant FoodWorks stock jumps 8% on Q2FY26 results; should you buy?

LG, LG electronics share price

LG Electronics shares see steepest drop since listing as Q2 profit falls

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Brokerages split on Eicher Motors; should you buy, sell or hold? Check here

Topics : stock market trading Market trends Buzzing stocks Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon