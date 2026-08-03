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Home / Markets / News / After sharp stock rally, valuation hurdles may cap Divi's returns

After sharp stock rally, valuation hurdles may cap Divi's returns

Strong custom synthesis growth, peptide opportunities and higher earnings estimates support Divi's outlook, but elevated valuations could restrict further stock upside

Divi's Laboratories, Divis
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Aided by the custom synthesis segment, which accounted for 60 per cent of revenue, and currency tailwinds, the company's revenue grew 27.8 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 8.8 per cent sequentially

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

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The country’s largest listed contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Divi’s Laboratories, started FY27 on a strong note as its June quarter (Q1FY27) results came in significantly ahead of estimates. While revenue growth was led by the custom synthesis segment, operating profits were boosted by inventory gains. Brokerages expect revenue and margins to witness robust growth over the next couple of years, given glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) opportunities in diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Brokerages remain positive on the outlook of the CDMO major and have also raised their FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates. Given the Q1 performance and the outlook, the stock was among the top gainers in the BSE 100 index, rising about 3.3 per cent and adding to the 26 per cent gains over the past month.
 
Aided by the custom synthesis segment, which accounted for 60 per cent of revenue, and currency tailwinds, the company's revenue grew 27.8 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 8.8 per cent sequentially. The company said revenue growth in the custom synthesis segment was helped by the commencement of three capex projects entering the validation stage. While the custom synthesis segment reported growth of 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients grew 6 per cent and nutraceuticals gained 19 per cent.
 
The revenue beat, according to Systematix Research, was aided by robust execution across commercial molecules, a higher contribution from commercial manufacturing programmes, and a favourable product mix. The generics business marginally underperformed due to continued pricing pressure, while nutraceuticals delivered a stronger-than-expected performance, supported by healthy global demand and continued portfolio expansion, it added. While it has marginally revised estimates after a strong Q1, the brokerage has maintained a hold rating with a target price of ₹7,959, as the sharp run-up in the stock largely reflects the improving business outlook, limiting meaningful upside from current levels.
 
ICICI Securities is also positive about opportunities in custom synthesis projects, though it believes the current valuation adequately factors in the medium-term opportunity. While the brokerage has raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share estimates by 6-9 per cent to factor in better margins, it has downgraded the stock to a sell rating with a target price of ₹6,500.
 
The operational performance also exceeded expectations, with gross profit rising 44 per cent, about twice what the Street had estimated. Gross margins expanded by 766 basis points Y-o-Y to 68 per cent due to a richer custom synthesis mix and favourable inventory movement. Operating profit grew 72 per cent Y-o-Y, while operating profit margins expanded by 1,050 basis points Y-o-Y to 41 per cent on superior operating leverage and manufacturing efficiencies. The gains came despite employee expenses growing by 20 per cent Y-o-Y and other expenses rising 12 per cent.
 
The company reiterated its confidence in sustaining double-digit revenue growth over the medium term, supported by the commercialisation of validation projects, peptide opportunities, ongoing capacity additions, and continued momentum in the custom synthesis business.
 
Maitri Sheth and Stuti Bagadia of Choice Institutional Equities point out that the peptide opportunity remains the most significant long-term growth driver, with the management continuing to add capacity in response to strong customer demand. In addition, 18-20 projects are already under commercialisation, highlighting a broad and healthy project pipeline that should support sustained growth over the medium term, they add. Supported by improving backward integration benefits and operating leverage, the brokerage has revised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates upwards by 4.6 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. It, however, has a reduce rating with a revised target price of ₹8,355.
 
 
Topics : Pharmaceutical pharmaceutical firms Pharmaceutical companies Divi's Laboratories