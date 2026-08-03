After sharp stock rally, valuation hurdles may cap Divi's returns

Aided by the custom synthesis segment, which accounted for 60 per cent of revenue, and currency tailwinds, the company's revenue grew 27.8 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 8.8 per cent sequentially. The company said revenue growth in the custom synthesis segment was helped by the commencement of three capex projects entering the validation stage. While the custom synthesis segment reported growth of 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients grew 6 per cent and nutraceuticals gained 19 per cent.

The revenue beat, according to Systematix Research, was aided by robust execution across commercial molecules, a higher contribution from commercial manufacturing programmes, and a favourable product mix. The generics business marginally underperformed due to continued pricing pressure, while nutraceuticals delivered a stronger-than-expected performance, supported by healthy global demand and continued portfolio expansion, it added. While it has marginally revised estimates after a strong Q1, the brokerage has maintained a hold rating with a target price of ₹7,959, as the sharp run-up in the stock largely reflects the improving business outlook, limiting meaningful upside from current levels.

ICICI Securities is also positive about opportunities in custom synthesis projects, though it believes the current valuation adequately factors in the medium-term opportunity. While the brokerage has raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share estimates by 6-9 per cent to factor in better margins, it has downgraded the stock to a sell rating with a target price of ₹6,500.

The operational performance also exceeded expectations, with gross profit rising 44 per cent, about twice what the Street had estimated. Gross margins expanded by 766 basis points Y-o-Y to 68 per cent due to a richer custom synthesis mix and favourable inventory movement. Operating profit grew 72 per cent Y-o-Y, while operating profit margins expanded by 1,050 basis points Y-o-Y to 41 per cent on superior operating leverage and manufacturing efficiencies. The gains came despite employee expenses growing by 20 per cent Y-o-Y and other expenses rising 12 per cent.

The company reiterated its confidence in sustaining double-digit revenue growth over the medium term, supported by the commercialisation of validation projects, peptide opportunities, ongoing capacity additions, and continued momentum in the custom synthesis business.