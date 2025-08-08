PG Electroplast stock tanks 20%; firm lowers FY26 guidance after Q1 net dip

PG Electroplast share price today
Shares of PG Electroplast hit a nine-month low of ₹588.80, as they tanked 20 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
The stock price of the consumer electronics company was quoting at its lowest level since October 2024. It has corrected 44 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹1,054.95 touched on January 6, 2025.
At 03:03 PM; the stock was quoting 19 per cent lower at Rs 598 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.84 per cent at 79,948. A combined nearly 15 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
Q1 results – PG Electroplast
In Q1FY26, PG Electroplast posted a 21.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹66.71 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹139.42 crore; margins however, contracted to 9.3 per cent from 10.2 per cent in a year ago quarter. Operational revenues were up 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹1,503.85 crore.
The early arrival of the monsoon impacted seasonal sales for Room ACs, making Q1 a more subdued start to the year. However, underlying demand indicators remain robust, and the management sees significant long-term potential given the relatively low penetration levels in core categories like Room ACs and Washing Machines. While near-term growth may moderate, the company’s medium and long-term outlook remains strong.
PG Electroplast - Future Outlook
The management sees increased opportunities from both existing and new clients. With enhanced capacities and technological capabilities, PG Electroplast is well-positioned in India’s consumer durables and plastics ecosystem. However, the company has lowered FY26 revenue and PAT guidance.
PG Electroplast consolidated revenues expected at ₹5,700–5,800 crore, implying growth of 17 per cent to 19 per cent over FY25. The company guided net profit of ₹300–310 crore, a growth of 3 per cent–7 per cent over FY25 net profit of ₹291 crore.
Earlier, while announcing March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) results on May 12, 2025, PG Electroplast projected ₹6,345 crore in consolidated sales for FY2026, a robust 30.3 per cent growth over FY2025. Net profit was expected to reach ₹405 crore, a 39.2 per cent increase over FY2025.
About PG Electroplast
PG Electroplast is a trusted one-stop solution provider for Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and contract manufacturing to most leading consumer durable and electronics brands in India. The company has one of the biggest capacities in Plastic Injection moulding and has capabilities across the value chain in Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) products like Washing Machines, Room ACs, Air-Coolers and LED TVs.