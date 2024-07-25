Business Standard
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals sets IPO price band at Rs 646-679 per share

Targets Rs 1,857 crore to fund debt repayment and growth initiatives

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 6:34 PM IST

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, a Delhi-based pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has set its IPO price band at Rs 646-679 per share. The IPO will open for subscription on July 30 and close on August 1.

The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.73 crore shares valued at Rs 1,177 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by promoters and an existing investor, bringing the total IPO worth to Rs 1,856.74 crore.
The money raised from selling new shares (Fresh Issue) will be used for several purposes such as paying off its debt, which includes the company's own debt as well as debt owed by its subsidiaries Maxcure Nutravedics and Pure and Cure Healthcare, funding its working capital, pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. Speaking to Business Standard, Sumeet Sood, CFO of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, stated, “We are raising Rs 680 crore worth of fresh issues which will primarily go towards paying down debt - around Rs 387 crore - as we have Rs 440 crore in outstanding loans but only Rs 224 crore readily available in fixed deposits. The remaining funds will be used for ongoing operations (Rs 55 crore), general business needs (around Rs 170 crore), and some strategic acquisitions (Rs 68 crore). This investment positions us for strong future growth."

The promoters selling shares comprise 15.12 lakh equity shares by Sanjeev Jain, up to 15.12 lakh equity shares by Sandeep Jain, and up to 1.4 crore equity shares by Ruby QC Investment Holdings.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, and Ambit Private are the book-running lead managers for the offer.

