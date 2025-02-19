Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Allcargo Gati rises 5% after reporting Jan volume at 99kt against 97kt YoY

Allcargo Gati rises 5% after reporting Jan volume at 99kt against 97kt YoY

In January, Allcargo Gati registered total volume, including surface and air express, at 99kt, as compared to 97kt during January 2024 and 113kt during December 2024

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Allcargo Gati shares advanced 4.7 per cent on Wednesday (February 19, 2025), and logged an intraday high at Rs 65.92 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company posted its monthly business update.
 
Around 11:33 AM, Allcargo Gati shares were up 3.57 per cent at Rs 65.21 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.15 per cent at 76,081.67. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 958.99 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 125.4 per share and 52-week low was at Rs 62.33 per share.
 
In January, Allcargo Gati registered total volume, including surface and air express, at 99kt, as compared to 97kt during January 2024 and 113kt during December 2024.
 
 
During the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, the logistics company reported a 96.6 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1 crore as compared to Rs 19 crore a year ago. The revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 441 crore as compared to Rs 424 crore a year ago, up 3.8 per cent. 

The Earnings before interest, tax, amotisation, and depreciation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 21 crore as compared to Rs 7 crore a year ago. Ebitda margins for the quarter stood at 4.8 per cent as against 1.6 per cent. 
 
"We have optimised our operations and built a strong foundation to drive future growth and meet evolving market demands. A key milestone in this journey has been the modernization of our business functions significantly enhancing service capabilities," said Ketan Kulkarni, managing director and chief executive officer, Gati Express and Supply Chain.
 
He added: With a future-ready approach, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth momentum and deliver greater value to our customers.
 
Allcargo Gati is an express distribution provider. With a strong presence across Asia, including a nationwide network that covers 99 per cent of the country's districts. The company’s integrated and IT-backed multi-modal network allows it to offer end-to-end supply chain solutions specific to varied business requirements. The strategic collaboration with Allcargo enables Allcargo Gati to leverage the strengths of its parent’s global network operating in more than 180 countries and enhance its products and services portfolio.
 
In the past one year, Allcargo Gati shares have lost 45 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.4 per cent. 
 

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

