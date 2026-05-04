Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

1) BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON MIDCP NIFTY

- Buy MIDCP NIFTY (26-May Expiry) 14,000 Call at ₹280 & simultaneously sell 14,200 Call at ₹80

- Lot Size 120

- Maximum profit ₹14,400 if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or above 14,200 on 26 May expiry.

- Maximum Loss ₹9,600 If MIDCP NIFTY closes at or below 14,000 on 26 May expiry.

- Breakeven Point ₹14,080

- Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.5

- Approx margin required ₹33,000

Rationale:

- Long build up is seen in the MIDCAP NIFTY Futures at lower levels, where Open interest rose by 6 per cent along with price rising more than 1.5 per cent from the morning lows.

- Primary trend remains up as MIDCP NIFTY is placed above its 100 and 200 day EMA.

- Amongst the options, Put writing is seen at 13,800-14,000 levels.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

2) BULL SPREAD Strategy on Sun Pharma

- Buy SUN PHARMA (26-May Expiry) 1,820 CALL at ₹42 & simultaneously sell 1860 CALL at ₹25

- Lot Size 350

- Maximum profit ₹8,050 if Sun Pharma closes at or above 1,860 on 26 May expiry.

- Maximum Loss ₹5950 if Sun Pharma closes at or below 1,820 on 26 May expiry.

- Breakeven Point ₹1837

- Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.35

- Approx margin required ₹22,000

Rationale:

- Long build up is seen in the Sun Pharma Futures where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 1.80 per cent.

- Short term trend of the Sun Pharma stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA

- Stock price has broken out on the daily and weekly chart with higher volumes.

- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are in rising mode and placed above 50 on the daily chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. =============================================

(Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst, HDFC Securities. View expressed are his own.)