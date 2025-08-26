Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Anondita Medicare IPO closes today; subscription rises 128x, GMP at 48%

Anondita Medicare IPO closes today; subscription rises 128x, GMP at 48%

Anondita Medicare IPO received bids for 443.5 million equity shares against 1.55 million shares on offer as of 01:15 PM on Tuesday

Anondita Medicare IPO Day 3

Anondita Medicare IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anondita Medicare IPO subscription status Day 3: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Anondita Healthcare is set to conclude on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The ₹69.5 crore SME offering, which opened for subscription on Friday, August 22, has received a solid response from investors so far.
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Anondita Healthcare IPO received bids for 443.5 million equity shares against 1.55 million shares on offer as of 01:15 PM on Tuesday. This reflects an oversubscription of 128.84 times. 
 
Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved portion by 264.84 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid 159.67 times. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) quota was booked 16.8 times.
 

Anondita Medicare IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, Anondita Medicare shares were trading at around ₹215, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹70 or 48.28 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹137 to ₹145.  ALSO READ | Anlon Healthcare IPO opens today: Should you bid? Here's what analysts say

Anondita Medicare IPO details

The public offering of Anondita Medicare comprises a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 550 pts, Nifty tests 24,800 on tariff woes; HUL, Maruti gain 2%

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

IPO-bound PhysicsWallah's revenue grows by 53% in FY25, losses narrow

share market, trading

Shreeji Shipping lists at 7% premium, falls short of IPO GMP estimates

initial public offerings, IPO

Anlon Healthcare IPO opens today: Should you bid? Here's what analysts say

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Gem Aromatics IPO listing: Stock makes flat debut; quick overview

 
The IPO is priced in the range of ₹137-145 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹2,90,000 to bid for two lots at the upper-end price. 
 
As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for Anondita IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, August 28, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Friday, August 29, 2025. Anondita Medicare shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Monday, September 1, 2025.
 
Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Narnolia Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the issue proceeds for purchasing equipment and machinery, working capital requirements and unidentified acquisitions. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

More From This Section

FMCG

HUL, Britannia, Nestle gain up to 3%. Is this good time to buy FMCG stocks?

trading

Sona BLW shares rise on securing PLI nod for three EV traction motors

sebi

MCA, Sebi to streamline procedures for unclaimed shares and dividends

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Aurobindo, SBI Life, Eternal among top rollovers; 8 stocks to exit F&O

stock market trading

VVIP Infratech rises 3% as board approves raising ₹100 crore via QIP

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs SME companies IPO market IPO GMP Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon