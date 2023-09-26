close
Sensex (%)
Nifty (-0.02%)
19670.80 -3.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
5785.10 + 27.15
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
40449.05 + 43.35
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44640.25 -125.85
Heatmap

Apar Industries rallies 7% on fund raising plan; stock zooms 357% in 1 year

The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Thursday, September 28, 2023 to consider fund raising plans

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 10:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Apar Industries rallied 7 per cent on the BSE to hit a record high of Rs 5,801 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company said its board will meet on Thursday, September 28, 2023 to consider fund raising plans.

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 5,740 touched on September 20.

In the past one year, the stock price of Apar Industries has zoomed 357 per cent as compared to a nearly 16 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year, it has soared 212 per cent as against an 8 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

Also Read

Apar Industries hits record high on healthy outlook; up 200% from Jan low

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

Apar Industries slips 18% on profit booking posts Q4 results

29 out of Nifty 500 stocks overbought; ABB, Apar Inds signal up to 20% gain

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Jefferies is bullish on these two 2-wheeler makers, sees up to 23% upside

Margin recovery key for Blue Dart Express stock, volume growth expected

Delta Corp sinks 23% in 2 days post tax notice; Kacholia sells 0.6% equity

India's inclusion in the bond index will increase investor vigilance

Stock market LIVE: Broader indices rally; Eicher Motor up 4%, Tata Steel 2%

Apar Industries is a leading global manufacturer of conductors, cables, speciality oils, lubricants and polymers. The company has been one of the largest manufacturers of aluminium and alloy conductors in the world.

The company is the third-largest global manufacturer of transformer oil and a wide range of cable solutions viz., solar, wind, nuclear, mining, defence, navy, railways, housewires in India.

Apar Industries’ revenue in June quarter (Q1FY24) rose by 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,773 crore led by higher volumes with a 92.1 per cent increase in the cable division exports and 57.7 per cent increase in the conductor segment.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin improved 172 bps to 9.54 per cent from 7.82 per cent in Q1FY23. Cable business recorded higher EBITDA post forex margin at 11.4 per cent.

The company posted 61 per cent Y-o-Y jump in profit after tax at Rs 197 crore.

The total order book for conductors stood at Rs 5,356 crore as of June 30, 2023.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has a target of awarding 50 gigawatts per annum of renewable energy capacity, including 10 gigawatts per annum from wind energy between the 2024 and 2028. The company believes that if even a portion of these aggressive plans get executed, the demand for conductors, cables and transformer oil will all remain strong.

Last week, CARE Ratings revised the ratings of the company’s long term bank facilities from “A”, Outlook Positive to “A+”, Outlook Stable. The ratings of short term bank facilities remained unchanged to “A1”.

The Stable outlook reflects that scale and operating margins will continue supported by healthy order book and its strong market position in conductors and specialty oil segment with increasing share from premium products in the near to medium term, the rating agency said in rationale.

Furthermore, CARE Ratings expects the favourable demand prospects from the industry in power and distribution with sizeable capex to provide further growth opportunities to the company.

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Apar Industries stock market trading

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon