Apar Industries zooms over 9% on reporting 78% surge in Q1 PAT

Apar Industries Q1 results

Apar Industries stock price zoomed 9.4 per cent to a high of ₹14,685 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday's intra-day trade after the company announced its Q1 results.At 1:20 PM, the stock pared gains, trading 3.7 per cent higher at ₹13,919. The counter saw trades of around 2.90 lakh shares on the NSE. Apar Industries hit a 52-week high of ₹17,157 on June 24, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹6,801 on January 21, 2026.At current levels, the stock has declined nearly 22 per cent from its 52-week high, but continues to hold a significant 66 per cent surge on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, the broader Nifty 500 index has declined 4 per cent thus far in 2026.Apar Industries today reported a strong 77.8 per cent growth in Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹467.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, against ₹262.91 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.The company's total income increased by 29.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,624.71 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹5,128.95 crore in Q1FY26. Apar saw steady growth across all its business verticals.According to the company's results filed with the stock exchanges, Apar's conductors' segment saw 19.9 per cent YoY revenue growth. Revenue from its transformers and speciality oil and power/ telecom cables divisions grew by 34.8 per cent and 29.5 per cent, respectively.Apar Industries plans to set-up a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom (UK). The company has already initiated and obtained the necessary approvals and registrations as required by UK laws, it said in an exchange filing.The company’s board also approved an additional investment of up to 3 lakh Brazilian Real in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil. The fund infusion shall be completed in the current financial year FY27, Apar said.