Aakash Shah of Choice Broking reckons that Apollo Pipes has closed above short- and medium-term EMAs, and broken above the falling trendline; thus confirming a breakout on the charts.
Apollo Pipes in focusMidcap stock - Apollo Pipes has rallied 24 per cent so far in the month of February, as against a 1.8 per cent gain on the Nifty MidCap index. Notably, the current up move has come after 5 straight months of decline, wherein the stock plunged 33.2 per cent. In fact, the stock has ended lower in 7 out of the last 8 months starting June 2026 - down nearly 41 per cent. When compared to its peak at ₹780 hit 2 years ago in February 2024 - the stock has shed 65.6 per cent, shows the historical chart. On Friday, February 13, 2026 - S Gupta Holding (formerly known as APL Infrastructure) - the promoter company of Apollo Pipes bought 2.5 lakh equity shares of the company at an average price of ₹317, shows BSE data.
Apollo Pipes Q3 resultsOn the earnings front, Apollo Pipes reported a net loss of ₹4.8 crore in Q3FY26 as against a net profit of ₹6.4 crore in Q3FY25. Total income was down 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹247.20 crore from ₹308 crore in the same period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost halved to ₹12 crore from ₹23.30 crore. EBITDA margin in Q3 narrowed to 4.9 per cent from 7.6 per cent.
Apollo Pipes technical outlookOn Monday, thus far, the Apollo Pipes stock hit an intra-day high of ₹342.55 on the NSE, and quoted with a gain of 4.2 per cent at ₹332, backed by a trading volume of around 4.5 lakh shares. Aakash Shah technical analyst at Choice Broking believes that the recent pullback in Apollo Pipes stock is showing signs of technical rebound for the stock after a long corrective phase. Shah highlights that Apollo Pipes was in a prolonged corrective phase after topping out near its long-term swing high (also its all-time high zone) around ₹800. The decline in the share price was well defined by a falling trend line that consistently capped upside attempts over multiple months.
However, with the recent gains Shah sees clear structural improvement on the charts. "Recently, the stock has shown clear structural improvement, as price has successfully broken above this long-term falling trendline and, importantly, defended it on retests, signalling a shift from distribution to accumulation. The latest daily close above the trendline confirms the breakout and reflects improving buyer conviction," says the analyst from Choice Broking. From a momentum perspective, Apollo Pipes has reclaimed all short- and medium-term key EMAs (20, 50, and 100 EMA), which are now turning upward, indicating strengthening trend dynamics. However, the 200-EMA near ₹350 zone could act as the next resistance, adds Shah. Despite this resistance, Shah believes that the overall structure remains constructive. He reckons that as long as price holds above the broken trendline and key support near ₹290, the trend stays intact, with potential to extend toward the ₹350–360 zone. This implies a potential upside of around 8.4 per cent from current levels. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 11:34 AM IST