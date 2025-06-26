Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arisinfra Solutions up 5%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

Arisinfra Solutions share price gained nearly 5 per cent a day after making weak debut; check why stock is in demand

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Newly listed Arisinfra Solutions shares rose 4.7 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹182.3 per share on BSE. At 11:20 AM, Arisinfra Solutions price was trading 2.5 per cent higher at ₹178.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 83,039.12. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,446.31 crore.

Why is Arisinfra Solutions stock buzzing in trade? 

The northward movement in the stock came a day after multiple block deals took place. 
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) block deal data, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius sold 0.5 million shares at an average price of ₹183.73 per share, Societe Generale offloaded 1.02 million shares at ₹184.81 per share, and Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC - Touchstone sold 0.52 million shares at ₹205 per share.
 

Arisinfra Solutions listing

Arisinfra Solutions made a weak debut on the bourse on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. On the BSE, Arisinfra Solutions shares listed at ₹209.1 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹12.9 or 5.81 per cent from the IPO issue price of ₹222.
 
Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Arisinfra Solutions shares listed at a discount of ₹17 or 7.66 per cent, at ₹205 per share, against the IPO issue price.

Currently, the stock is trading 14 per cent below its listing price and 19 per cent below its IPO issue price.
 
Arisinfra Solutions' initial public offer (IPO) was a book-building issue of ₹499.60 crore, which comprised an entirely fresh issue of 22.5 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹210–222 with a lot size of 67 shares, and was open from June 18 to June 20.

About ArisInfra Solutions 

Incorporated in 2021, Arisinfra Solutions is a B2B technology-driven platform that simplifies procurement processes for construction and infrastructure companies. The company delivers a range of construction materials, including steel, cement, and aggregates. The company's product portfolio includes GI pipes, MS wire, and OPC bulk cement. Arisinfra Solutions has a subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Private Limited, which provides value-added services to real estate developers.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

