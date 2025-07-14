Monday, July 14, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO booked 173x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Asston Pharmaceuticals is expected to be finalised today, July 14, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Asston Pharmaceuticals, which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, July 11, 2024, received a solid response from investors. The issue received bids for 278.69 million equity shares against 1.6 million shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 173.5 times, according to BSE data.
 
The demand was primarily driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their allotted quota 261.67 times. This was followed by retail investors, whose portion was subscribed 172.14 times. The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 85.76 times.
 

Here's how to check the Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status online:

Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can also use the direct links provided below to check the Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status:
 
Check Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status online on BSE: 

Check Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment status online on Maashitla Securities:

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹153 in the grey market, commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) of ₹30 or 24.4 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹115 to ₹123, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The SME offering comprises a fresh issue of 2.24 million equity shares to raise ₹27.56 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue opened for bidding on Wednesday, July 9 and closed on Friday, July 11, 2025. Shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, July 16. The company has fixed the lot size of 1,000 shares. 
 
Sobhagya Capital Options is the sole book-running lead manager of the issue. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to purchase machinery for the manufacturing plant, meet working capital requirements, and repay debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   ALSO READ: Anthem Biosciences' ₹3,395-cr IPO opens today: GMP at 17%, should you bid?

About Asston Pharmaceuticals 

Incorporated in 2019, Asston Pharmaceuticals specialises in exporting healthcare products globally. The company offers a wide range of pharmaceutical products, including tablets, capsules, sachets, and syrups. Its product portfolio also includes therapeutic categories such as analgesics, antibiotics, antifungals, vitamins and more. Asston Pharmaceuticals manufactures pharmaceutical products for direct sales and on a contract manufacturing basis. 

