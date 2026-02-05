Aurionpro Solutions shares fall 5% as new labour code weighs on Q3 profit

Aurionpro Solutions share price today

Aurionpro Solutions' share price tumbled over 5 per cent in Thursday’s session following the third-quarter (Q3FY26) result. The scrip declined as much as 5.2 per cent to the day’s low of ₹897 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Around 0.14 million shares of Aurionpro Solutions have changed hands on NSE so far. As of 12:11 PM, the stock was trading 3.7 per cent down at ₹911.95, as against a 0.5 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Aurionpro Solutions share price fall today?

Aurionpro Solutions' share price declined on Thursday as the company reported a fall in net profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26) due to changes in the labour code. The net profit declined 8 per cent to ₹44 crore from ₹48 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY25). Aurionpro Solutions saw a decline in net profit, as the company incurred a one-time expense of ₹8.1 crore due to the changes in the labour code, according to the exchange filing.

The software consulting firm’s revenue rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹371 crore from ₹306 crore. The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 18 per cent on year to ₹75 crore in the December quarter from ₹64 crore.

Both the fintech and technology innovation segments grew by 26 per cent, reaching revenue of ₹595 and ₹471 crore, respectively.

“We are well positioned to close the financial year (FY26) with strong revenue expansion while sustaining healthy margins,” said Ashish Rai, Group chief executive officer (CEO). Several marquee and strategic deal wins have driven the performance. The deal wins are also accelerating Aurionpro Solutions’ expansion across key markets, along with path-breaking new product launches across businesses, particularly in the transit technology and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) offerings.

In the banking segment, during the December quarter (Q3FY26) Aurionpro Solutions secured several landmark deals in both the international and domestic markets. The company launched, through its research arm, Laxsi Labs, Orion-MSP, a state-of-the-art tabular foundation model, along with TabTune, an open-source library, enabling scalable enterprise AI for structured data.

Aurionpro launched AurionAI, a domain-led enterprise AI platform for banking and financial services, enabling secure, scalable, and production-ready AI adoption for regulated financial institutions, the exchange filing said.

In the technology innovation segment, the company expanded the Smart Transit portfolio by securing a major platform screen door systems order from Titagarh Rail Systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5.

Aurionpro Solutions also won an order from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the automated fare collection systems for the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects, strengthening its Smart Mobility leadership.