Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 9% on winning project for Mumbai Metro

Aurionpro Solutions shares jumped 9.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,505 per share on BSE.
At 12:33 PM, Aurionpro Solutions share price was trading 8.85 per cent higher at ₹1,498.1 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.26 per cent higher at 80,446.21. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES
Why were Aurionpro Solutions buzzing in trade?
The buying on the counters came after the company secured a landmark Urban Mobility project for Mumbai Metro.
The company has secured this order from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to design, supply, implement, and maintain the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for Mumbai Metro Lines 4 and 4A.
The project is valued at nearly ₹250 crore. The multi-year project will cover the delivery and implementation of the complete solution, including the central clearing house software (CCHS) and all ticketing and payment hardware, followed by five years of maintenance and support.
Following recent wins with Delhi Metro and Chennai Metro, Mumbai is the third major metro city in India to entrust Aurionpro with the development of its AFC system.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Projects, developed under the aegis of MMRDA, form the longest and one of the most ambitious rapid transit systems in the country. Designed to serve Mumbai City and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the network aims to deliver a faster, more efficient, and sustainable mode of transportation, easing congestion and improving connectivity across the region.
Aurionpro offers comprehensive Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) solutions, covering everything from ticketing and payment hardware to central back-office systems, mobility apps, reservation portals, and operational infrastructure such as Operation Control Centres (OCC). Its Smart Transit solutions are used globally.
About Aurionpro Solutions
The company is a global enterprise technology leader pioneering intuitive-tech through deep-tech IPs and scalable products. With a strong presence across Banking, Payments, Mobility, Insurance, Transit, Data Centers, and Government, Aurionpro is setting new benchmarks for AI innovation and impact. Its B2E (Business-to-Ecosystem) approach empowers entire ecosystems—driving growth, transformation, and scale across interconnected value chains.