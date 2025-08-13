Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 07:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stocks to Watch today, Aug 13: Paytm, Nykaa, NSDL, ONGC, Cochin Shipyard

Devanshu Singla
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, August 13, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to witness a positive start on Wednesday  after CPI-based retail inflation slipped to eight-year low of 1.55 per cent in July 2025. Investors will react to the last batch of Q1 earnings while awaiting fresh developments on US tariff talks. At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 24,616 points, up 113 points or 0.46 per cent.  Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, following Wall Street's gains after recent US inflation data boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates in September. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.3 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.2 per cent. 
 
 
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.13 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 1.1 per cent higher.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, August 13: 

One97 Communications (Paytm): Paytm Payment Services (PPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the company said on Tuesday.
 
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): The parent company of beauty retailer Nykaa reported a revenue from operations of ₹2,155 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), up 23 per cent from ₹1,746 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew 79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹24 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹14 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): The state-owned company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11,554.21 crore in Q1FY26, up 18.18 per cent from ₹18.18 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's revenue from operations came in at ₹1,63,108 crore in the reported quarter, down 3.2 per cent from ₹1,68,967 crore in Q1FY25.

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC): The state-owned iron ore miner posted a revenue from operations of ₹6,634 crore, up 23 per cent from ₹5,378 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) fell 1 per cent to ₹1,969 crore against ₹1,984 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Oil India: The state-run oil and gas company's consolidated revenue from operations fell 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,749.94 crore, down 6.4 per cent from ₹9,350.89 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated net profit remained almost unchanged at ₹1,896.42 crore against 1,885.78 crore in the Q1FY25. 
 
National Securities Depository (NSDL): Recently listed NSDL reported a consolidated revenue of ₹312 crore, down 7.5 per cent from 337.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. However, consolidated profit increased 15.2 per cent to ₹89.6 crore compared to ₹77.8 crore in the Q1FY25. 
 
Cochin Shipyard: India's leading shipyard reported a 38.5 per cent growth in Q1FY26 consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,068 crore compared to ₹771.5 crore in the year-ago period. The company's net profit increased 7.9 per cent to ₹187.8 crore, on a Y-o-Y basis from ₹174 crore. 
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL): The company has invested ₹400 crore in quick commerce unicorn Zepto, acquiring 75.4 million compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) in the Mumbai-based startup, the company said in an exchange filing. 
 
Hindustan Aeronautics: The state-run defence company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,377.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter, down 4 per cent from ₹1,435.59 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 10.84 per cent to ₹4,819.14 crore from ₹4,347.57 crore in the Q1FY25. 
 
Vodafone Idea: The telecom major has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement and a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 26 per cent equity stake in Aditya Birla Renewables SPV 3 Limited (ABRen SPV 3). 

Q1 results today

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), CSB Bank, United Spirits, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Anthem Biosciences, Brainbees Solutions Firstcry, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Copper, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Jubilant FoodWorks, Samvardhana Motherson International, Muthoot Finance, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pfizer, TVS Electronics, and Vishal Mega Mart, among others, will release their Q1 earnings today.
 

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

