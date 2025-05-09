Friday, May 09, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aviation stocks mixed after few airports shut down amid 'Operation Sindoor'

On Thursday, a total of 27 airports in northern, western, and central India have been shut for commercial operations until May 10, according to reports

airplane, airport

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation-linked stocks traded mixed in trade on Friday, May 9, 2025, as many flights were cancelled and due to some airports shut down amid ongoing 'Operation Sindoor'.
 
According to reports, Amritsar airport was shut down to ensure the safety of its citizens amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-2) Sirivennela, 21 North and North-Western India airports informed that the airport will be shut until May 10, and no flights will be operated. READ MORE 
 
On Thursday, a total of 27 airports in northern, western, and central India have been shut for commercial operations until May 10, according to reports.
 
 
The closures have disrupted air travel, prompting Indian carriers to cancel 430 flights on Thursday, roughly 3 per cent of the country’s total scheduled flights. In Pakistan, airlines scrapped more than 147 flights, accounting for 17 per cent of their daily operations.

At 10:53 AM, SpiceJet shares were up 0.26 per cent. However, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares were down 2.18 per cent. 
   
SLPC is a security procedure in which airline staff carry out an additional screening of passengers and their hand baggage just before boarding the aircraft, following the primary security check by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). This secondary check is typically conducted near the boarding gate or at the ladder/aerobridge. 

Latest on Operation Sindoor

  • Eight missiles were fired by Pakistan directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, all in Jammu & Kashmir, which were all intercepted by Indian air defence units. Indian security forces also detected Pakistani drones and munitions over Jammu city, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer.
  • Armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems at multiple locations within Pakistan, neutralising at least one such system in Lahore. This was after thwarting Pakistan’s bid to strike several military targets in northern and western India, including Srinagar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, using drones and missiles.
  • According to ANI report, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is heading to Jammu to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city and other parts of the division.  LEARN MORE 

What is Operation Sindoor? 

Operation Sindoor was launched by India against Pakistan to limit its capacity to sponsor cross-border terrorism. In this operation, the Indian armed forces successfully destroyed nine terror centres operating in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was India’s precise response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 individuals. Reports suggest that the title of the operation was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

