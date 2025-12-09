Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why did SpiceJet share rise 8% in overall weak market today? Find here

Why did SpiceJet share rise 8% in overall weak market today? Find here

SpiceJet shares rose after the airline announced the induction of two Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet, boosting its operational capacity on key domestic and international routes.

SpiceJet share price today

SpiceJet reported a net loss of ₹447.70 crore (ex-forex) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26), widening from a ₹424.26 crore loss a year earlier. | Photo: Pexels

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet share price today: SpiceJet share was in demand on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in an overall weak market, with the scrip rallying up to 7.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹34.99 per share. 
 
Around 11:30 AM, SpiceJet shares were off highs but continued to trade 5.60 per cent higher at ₹34.32. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent lower at 84,787.98 levels.
 

Why did SpiceJet shares rise today?

 
SpiceJet shares rose after the airline announced the induction of two Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet, boosting its operational capacity on key domestic and international routes. 
 
 
The planes, which completed all regulatory clearances, entered commercial service on November 26 and 29 and are now operating on sectors such as Delhi-Bangkok, Ahmedabad-Dubai and Ahmedabad-Kolkata.
 
The additions come at a crucial time as the carrier focuses on strengthening connectivity, improving schedule reliability and catering to rising passenger demand during the peak travel season.

“With these inductions, SpiceJet aims to offer greater choice and flexibility to travellers during the peak travel season,” the airline said.
 
“The induction of two Boeing 737 aircraft into our fleet is another step in our ongoing efforts to expand capacity in a calibrated and responsible manner. Both aircraft have already entered commercial service, and we are confident they will further strengthen our operations. We remain committed to providing reliable, efficient, and affordable air travel to our passengers while continuing to build a stronger and more resilient network,” said Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet.
 

SpiceJet Q2 results

 
SpiceJet reported a net loss of ₹447.70 crore (ex-forex) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26), widening from a ₹424.26 crore loss a year earlier. 
 
The performance in the seasonally weak quarter was impacted by the recalibration of dollar-denominated future obligations, costs related to grounded aircraft, and additional expenditures toward returning aircraft to service, SpiceJet said.
 
Ongoing airspace restrictions further disrupted operations and drove up operating costs, weighing heavily on quarterly results. On an Ebitdar (ex-forex) basis, the airline posted a loss of ₹203.80 crore, compared to a loss of ₹58.87 crore in Q2FY25. Passenger RASK stood at ₹4.04, while the passenger load factor (PLF) remained strong at 84.3 per cent, reflecting steady customer demand.
 
During the July-September period, SpiceJet executed one of its largest fleet augmentation plans, finalising lease agreements for 19 aircraft. These additions, along with the gradual return of grounded planes, are expected to help the airline ramp up capacity and expand its international network through the festive and winter season.
 
The carrier also boosted its financial footing by completing key restructuring initiatives. It fully settled its $24 million payment plan with Credit Suisse and secured $89.5 million in liquidity through the Carlyle Aviation settlement, unlocking critical maintenance reserves. These measures have improved liquidity, enhanced financial flexibility, and better positioned SpiceJet for a sustained turnaround.
 
SpiceJet is among the leading Indian low-cost carriers that has helped make air travel more accessible by connecting a wide network of domestic and select international destinations. Operating a fleet of Boeing 737s and Dash 8-Q400s, the airline offers services such as SpiceMax extra-legroom seating, SpiceScreen in-flight entertainment, and cargo operations through SpiceXpress. 
 
Headquartered in Gurgaon, SpiceJet remains a key player in India’s aviation sector, with a strong focus on regional connectivity under the UDAN scheme and ongoing efforts to expand and modernise its fleet despite financial headwinds.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

