Technocraft Industries share price jumps 13% to 5-month high post Q3 result

Technocraft Industries (India) share price today

Technocraft Industries (India) share price surged over 13 per cent to a five-month high after the release of the company's third-quarter (Q3FY26) result. The scrip rose as much as 13.29 per cent to ₹2,696.90, the highest level since August 22, 2025, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 3:05 PM, Technocraft Industries share price was trading 10.9 per cent higher at ₹2,638 per share, as compared to a 0.53 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index. Around 0.14 million shares of Technocraft Industries have changed hands so far on NSE.

The stock rose 44 per cent from the 52-week low of ₹1,868.50, touched on January 21. In the last 12 months, Technocraft Industries increased 3.6 per cent as compared to a 12 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Technocraft Industries share price touched a 52-week high of ₹3,383 on July 28, 2025.

Why did Technocraft Industries (India) share price rise today?

Technocraft Industries share price soared in Thursday’s session as the company reported an increase in net profit for October–December (Q3FY26) quarter. The consolidated net profit increased 31 per cent on year to ₹53.19 crore from ₹40.61 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, the revenue of Technocraft Industries increased only by 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹662.4 crore from ₹644.3 crore.

Outlook

Technocraft Industries has not planned any major capex for the drum closure segment. However, the company continues to be optimistic about this segment, which gives regular cash profit and also hopes for improved performance going forward, according to the Investors' Presentation. In the engineering and designing segment, Technocraft Industries expects a significant demand due to the strong acceptance of the company’s offshore global delivery model.

In the scaffoldings and formworks segment, the newly set-up aluminum extrusion project at Aurangabad is contributing towards revenue, Earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) and margin improvement. Additionally, with the recently announced trade deal between the US and India, Technocraft Industries expects a stable business environment in the near future.

The recent development on tariff front also improved the outlook for Technocraft Industries’ textile segment. The company aims to venture into new and diverse territories, including domestic markets, to mitigate global uncertainties.

Technocraft Industries will also focus on value-added products in place of commodity, which will contribute to the top line and bottom line positively. They also expect market conditions for cotton yarn, fabric, and garments to improve moving ahead.