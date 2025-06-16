Monday, June 16, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Aten Papers and Foam IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 72%, GMP 10%

Aten Papers and Foam IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 72%, GMP 10%

Aten Papers and Foam Day 2 subscription status: The SME IPO has received applications for 23,86,800 shares out of the 33,00,000 shares available

IPO

Aten Papers and Foam IPO will close for subscription on June 17, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aten Papers and Foam Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aten Papers and Foam, an intermediary in the paper product supply chain, has received a tepid response from investors so far, with the issue still not fully subscribed. As per BSE data available at 10:25 AM on Monday, June 16, the SME IPO, has received applications for 23,86,800 shares out of the 33,00,000 shares available, resulting in a subscription rate of 72 per cent.

Aten Papers and Foam IPO grey market premium (IPO)

According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the unlisted shares of Aten Papers were trading at around 106, reflecting a grey market premium of ₹10 or 10.4 per cent over the upper-end price of ₹96. 
 

Aten Papers and Foam IPO details

Aten Papers aims to raise ₹31.68 crore through a fresh issue of 3.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net issue for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for Non-institutional investors (NIIs).  ALSO READ | Oswal Pumps IPO Day 2 update: Check subscription status, GMP, listing date 
Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares of Aten Papers IPO, and in multiples thereof, with the minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 at the upper price band.

Aten Papers and Foam IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering opened for bidding on Friday, June 13, and is slated to close for subscription on Tuesday, June 17. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of the company's shares is tentatively scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Shares of Aten Papers are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Topics : SME IPOs IPOs BSE SME Markets stock markets

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

