Balaji Amines gets ₹258-crore incentive for Solarpur unit; stock jumps 13%

Balaji Amines share price today: Balaji Amines share price jumped over 13 per cent in Thursday's session as the company received incentives worth ₹258 crore, along with other benefits, to expand its Solarpur unit. The scrip jumped 13.26 per cent to ₹1,212.50, the highest level since November 20, 2025. Balaji Amines stock was trading 10.95 per cent higher at ₹1,187.20 as of 12:15 PM, as compared to 0.89 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index as of 12:15 PM.

Why did Balaji Amines share price rise today?

Balaji Amines share price rose on Thursday as the company received a major incentive package from the government to expand their Solarpur unit.

The specialty chemical manufacturer received the eligibility certificate, under the government's Package Scheme of Incentives, 2013, to expand one of is units, Balaji Amines said in an exchange filing. Under the scheme, Balaji Amines is eligible for entitlement under the Industrial Promotion Subsidy of ₹258 crore to the extent of 50 per cent of State Goods and Service Taxes (SGST) on the sale of eligible finished products in Maharashtra.

Analyst's view Balaji Amines is showing strong bullish undertones after registering sharp intraday gains of nearly 13 per cent and sustaining above its 20- daily exponential moving average (DEMA) and 50-daily exponential moving average (DEMA), indicating short-term trend strength. On the hourly chart, a weekly pivot breakout along with a trendline breakout confirms a structural shift in favor of buyers. Momentum indicators further support the upside view — RSI remains in bullish territory, Directional Movement Index (DMI) shows a positive crossover, and moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) continues to signal rising momentum, suggesting the rally has room to extend, said Jigar S. Patel, a senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers. Balaji Amines will also be exempted from paying electricity and stamp duty for a period of seven years from 2024 to 2030 under the incentive package, in accordance with the dispensation under the Government Notification Revenue and Forest Department, according to the exchange filing.

We advise accumulating the stock in a staggered manner between ₹1,210–₹1,160, keeping a stop-loss at ₹1,065 on a weekly closing basis. On the upside, the stock has the potential to move towards ₹1,500 over the next two–three months, provided the broader market sentiment remains supportive, Patel added.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

