AVG Logistics jumps 9% in trade; what's boosting investors' interest?

AVG Logistics shares jumped 8.9 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹186.95 per share. The stock was in demand after the company launched transportation of liquid cargo using high-grade ISO tanks.

At 12:37 PM, AVG Logistics’ share price was trading 4.31 per cent higher at ₹179 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.78 per cent at 84,295.55. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹269.53 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹357.15 and a 52-week low at ₹156.4 per share.

“AVG Logistics Limited (BSE – 543910, NSE – AVG) is excited to announce the launch of a new and strategically important business vertical, in line with our commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship,” the filing read.

AVG Logistics has announced its entry into the high-growth liquid cargo transportation segment with the launch of a specialised rail-based vertical. This new service is designed to transport bulk liquid chemicals safely and efficiently across India's major industrial corridors, marking a strategic expansion from the company's traditional van parcel and freight services.

The company has secured a long-term lease for a flatbed train from the Central Warehousing Corporation. Each train is configured to carry 96 ISO tank containers, providing a total capacity of roughly 3,100 tons per trip. AVG Logistics expects this initiative to generate an annual revenue of approximately ₹22–24 crore, underscoring the commercial potential of the liquid logistics market.

This rail solution will work in tandem with the company’s recently imported fleet of ISO tankers. By combining rail for long-haul movement with specialised road transport for first and last-mile delivery, AVG Logistics aims to provide a seamless, end-to-end ecosystem. This multimodal approach is expected to significantly reduce transit times, lower handling risks, and ensure strict compliance with safety and regulatory standards compared to traditional road-only transport.

The shift toward rail-led logistics aligns with the company’s focus on environmental sustainability. Rail transport reduces carbon emissions per ton-kilometer, eases road congestion, and optimizes fuel consumption. This model offers a scalable and eco-friendly alternative for the chemical, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

Looking forward, AVG Logistics plans to scale its liquid logistics operations based on market demand and the viability of specific corridors. The company remains committed to investing in specialised assets and compliance frameworks to support India’s expanding industrial liquid export ecosystem, positioning itself as a comprehensive multimodal logistics partner.