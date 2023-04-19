ICICI Lombard dips 4% post March quarter results

Also Read New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts ICICI Lombard's net profit rises 11% in Q3 on strong premium income ICICI Bank best placed to face NIM shock; analysts see up to 44% upside Irdai approves amendments, simplifies rules to set up insurance firms ICICI Bank Q3 Preview: Analysts expect robust loan book to drive PAT growth HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ Stocks to Watch: SBI, ICICI Lombard, ONGC, Reliance, Oil India, Zydus Life MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; IT stocks weigh; RattanIndia jumps 7% Hold longs on Nifty with a stop at 17,500: HDFC Securities Trading strategies in Nifty FMCG, Metal indices

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company dipped 4 per cent to Rs 1,083.55 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the insurer's gross direct premium income grew at a sluggish 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and down 4.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 4,977 crore in January-March quarter (Q4FY23). The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,049.10 on March 16, 2023.The country’s largest private sector general insurer reported a 39.6 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 436.96 crore in Q4FY23, aided by a lower loss ratio and a dip in underwriting losses. The insurer had reported a profit of Rs 312.51 crore in the year-ago period.Market share remained steady at 8.2 per cent for FY23, with some improvement in motor segment. Among products, motor segment registered 9 per cent YoY growth while within health segment, retail and group grew 12 per cent and 28 per cent YoY, respectively. Combined ratio has declined 20 bps QoQ at 104.2 per cent and posted an underwriting loss of Rs 250 crore.On an aggregate basis, topline growth remained healthy while a gradual improvement in combined ratio is driving earnings. Healthy premium growth coupled with steady market share remains encouraging. A gradual move towards reduction in combined ratio generates confidence. However, further recovery in market share and sustainability of improvement in combined ratio needs to be seen to act as catalyst for valuation ahead, ICICI Securities said in a note.ICICI Lombard delivered better-than-expected performance in Q4FY23 on underwriting performance. Going ahead, growth in the motor segment is likely to be back ended with the company waiting for the rationalization of pricing in the own damage (OD) segment, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.On the health segment, the benefits of price hike and improving efficiency of the agency channel should translate into improved profitability. Synergy benefits from Bharti AXA merger (technology related), scale benefits, and improvement in mix on health business (higher share of retail health) should aid in improving the combined ratio and RoE over the next couple of years, the brokerage firm added.