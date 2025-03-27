Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bharat Forge up 6% from day's low on ₹6,300 crore defence ministry deal

Bharat Forge up 6% from day's low on ₹6,300 crore defence ministry deal

Bharat Forge stock rose as much as 1.26 per cent during the day to ₹1,199 per share, after the shares initially lost over 4.4 per cent in trade

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Bharat Forge recovered nearly 6 per cent from the day's low after it said that it won a majority of the ₹6,900 crore defence ministry contract. 
 
Bharat Forge stock rose as much as 1.26 per cent during the day to ₹1,199 per share, after the shares initially lost over 4.4 per cent in trade. The stock was trading 0.8 per cent higher at ₹1,192.8 apiece, compared to a 0.05 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:18 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen 9.3 per cent this year, compared to a 0.25 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bharat Forge has a total market capitalisation of ₹56,524.42 crore.
 
 
In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said that it signed the largest domestic contract of 184 indigenously developed artillery systems with the Ministry of Defence, accounting to 60 per cent of the total ₹6,900 crore contract. The advanced towed artillery gun system jointly developed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the most advanced 155/52 mm calibre artillery system, it said in the statement.  

Also Read

SpiceJet

SpiceJet shares pop 3% on settling dispute with Willis Lease; details here

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

United Spirits up 3% after board approves ₹4 dividend; check record date

stock market trading

Capri Global Capital zooms 27% in 2 days on heavy volumes, positive outlook

Wipro

Wipro rises 2% on securing 10-yr deal of GBP 500 million from Phoenix Group

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Authum Investment shares gain 6% on ex-dividend date; check details

 
Along with Bharat Forge, the defence ministry on Wednesday signed a contract with Tata Advanced Systems for the procurement of 155mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun systems and high-mobility vehicle 6x6 gun towing vehicles. In the financial year 2024-2025, total contracts worth ₹1.4 trillion have been signed by the defence ministry for capital procurement, according to a statement. 
 
Being the first major procurement of towed guns from the private sector by the Indian Army, the project will provide a boost to the Indian gun manufacturing industry in particular and the indigenous defence manufacturing eco-system as a whole, it said. "This project is a proud flag-bearers of Aatmnanirbhar Bharat by significantly contributing to employment generation and economic growth in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative." 
 
Bharat Forge is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of forged and machined components, including aluminium castings for the auto and industrial sectors. It operates manufacturing facilities at Mundhwa Baramati Chakan Satara and Nellore locations.
 
Bharat Forge reported a 16.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹212.78 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, impacted by lower revenue. The company posted a profit of ₹254.45 crore in the third quarter last fiscal year. Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹3,475.55 crore as against ₹3,866.4 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. 
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 330 pts higher at 77,620; Nifty holds 23,600; financials, oil, FMCG climb

auto export

Auto stocks can defy Trump tariff woes, may rally up to 24%; suggest charts

ipo market listing share market

Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

NSE

Stocks to Watch, March 27: Infosys, NBCC, Bharat Forge, Wipro, JSW Infra

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Here's why Newgen Software share price zoomed 7% in trade on March 27

Topics : Buzzing stocks Bharat Forge Markets Nifty stocks defence firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyNewgen Software Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon