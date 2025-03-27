Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Auto stocks can defy Trump tariff woes, may rally up to 24%; suggest charts

Auto stocks can defy Trump tariff woes, may rally up to 24%; suggest charts

Technical charts suggest that the Nifty Auto index can potentially rise up to 11 per cent; Tata Motors which is oversold can bounce back up to 24 per cent from present levels. M&M, however, looks weak

auto export

Technically India-listed auto stocks look strong on chart even as Trump tariff threats weigh.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto stocks were among the top losers in trades on Thursday after the US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all cars imported into the United States with effect from April 02 onwards.  Among individual stocks, Tata Motors was the worst hit, as the stock tanked 6.6 per cent to a low of Rs 661. Analysts believe Trump's decision to levy 25 per cent duty on all cars imported will impact Tata Motors the most, as it exports a significant number of JLR cars to the US.  Even as the broader market recovered and traded on a positive note, with the Nifty up 0.5 per cent around 23,600 levels; the Nifty Auto index traded with a loss of nearly 1 per cent around 21,557 levels.  Against this background, here's a technical check on the Nifty Auto index and stocks of leading 3 car makers in India.  Nifty Auto  Current Level: 21,557  Upside Potential: 10.9%  Downside Risk: 5.9%  Support: 21,100; 20,860  Resistance: 21,940; 22,080; 22,550; 22,650; 23,070  The Nifty Auto index is displaying a mixed bias across time-frames. In the near-term, the Auto index is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as the index holds above 20,860 levels, with near support seen at 21,100 levels. Similarly, the long-term monthly chart indicates that the overall bias for the Nifty Auto shall remain cautiously optimistic as long as the index remains above 20,280 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  For now, the Nifty Auto index seems to have taken support around the 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) at 20,530-odd levels, and is attempting a pullback from oversold zones. Chart suggests the Auto index can potentially jump back to 23,900 levels - this implies an upside potential of nearly 11 per cent from present levels. Interim resistance for the index stands at 21,940, 22,080, 22,550, 22,650 and 23,070 levels.  ALSO READ: Nifty Bank can hit new high, zoom to 57,000; Breakout, key levels to track  Maruti Suzuki  Current Price: ₹ 11,798  Upside Potential: 13.3%  Downside Risk: 7.2%  Support: ₹ 11,700; ₹ 11,340; ₹ 11,230  Resistance: ₹ 11,935; ₹ 12,100; ₹ 12,260  Even as Maruti Suzuki stock is trading below key moving averages on the daily scale; the stock seems to be favourably placed on the long-term charts. Maruti has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the monthly scale since December 2020. In spite of the recent market fall, the stock managed to maintain this trend thus far.  The stock seems to have found support around the 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) which now stands at ₹ 11,230. For now, the stock is seen attempting to form a base around its 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at ₹ 11,700 levels; below which support for the stock exists at ₹ 11,340 and ₹ 10,950 levels.  On the upside, the stock has near resistance around its 200-DMA at ₹ 11,935 and ₹ 12,100 levels. Break and sustained trade above ₹ 12,260 shall see the stock gain upside momentum. As such the stock can potentially rally to ₹ 13,370 levels - above which new highs seem a possibility. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Tata Motors  Current Price: ₹ 674  Upside Potential: 23.9%  Support: ₹ 667; ₹ 607  Resistance: ₹ 690; ₹ 720; ₹ 780; ₹ 800  Following today's sharp 6.6 per cent fall, Tata Motors is seen seeking support around its super trend line, which stands at ₹ 667. The broader trend shows that the stock is fairly oversold, and recently sought support around the 100-WMA, which now stands at ₹ 607. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Given the oversold condition, a relief rally at the counter cannot be ruled out. As such, the stock can potentially bounce back to ₹ 835 levels - with interim resistance likely around ₹ 690, ₹ 720, ₹ 780 and ₹ 800 levels.  Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)  Current Price: ₹ 2,730  Downside Risk: 19.4%  Support: ₹ 2,350  Resistance: ₹ 2,850; ₹ 2,890; ₹ 2,930  M&M stock is likely to trade on a tepid note until it clears the ₹ 2,890 - ₹ 2,930 resistance zone; interim hurdle for the stock exists at ₹ 2,850. Chart shows that the stock seems on course to test support around its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) around ₹ 2,350 levels, below which a dip towards the 100-WMA at ₹ 2,200 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ: ICICI Bank, M&M charts flag Death Cross; here's what happened in the past  On the daily scale, the stock witnessed formation of 'Death Cross' earlier this month. Technically, 'Death Cross' is a bearish development, where in the 50-DMA of the stock falls below the 200-DMA.  That apart, the 20- and 50-WMA (Weekly Moving Averages) are seen converging; a negative crossover could further weaken the chart set-up. The stock last witnessed a notable negative crossover of these moving averages in January 2019, post which the stock slumped by nearly 60 per cent. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 330 pts higher at 77,620; Nifty holds 23,600; financials, oil, FMCG climb

stock market trading

Capri Global Capital zooms 27% in 2 days on heavy volumes, positive outlook

ipo market listing share market

Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

Wipro

Wipro rises 2% on securing 10-yr deal of GBP 500 million from Phoenix Group

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Authum Investment shares gain 6% on ex-dividend date; check details

Topics : auto stocks Market Outlook Nifty Auto Trump tariffs US tariff hikes Tata Motors JLR Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki Auto Mahindra & Mahindra M&M Trading strategies stocks technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyNewgen Software Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon