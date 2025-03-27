Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mutual funds vs portfolio management services: What's right for you?

Mutual funds vs portfolio management services: What's right for you?

PMS has higher costs due to 2-3% management fees plus performance fees, reducing returns; mutual funds have only management fees

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Investors may choose between mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS) for their needs. Both options have advantages and drawbacks, making it essential to understand which might be the apt fit for individual investors. 
“Choosing between Mutual Funds (MFs) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) depends on your financial goals, risk appetite, and investment preferences,” said Chatradhar Paritala, executive director – wealth at Client Associates.
Paritala explained features of a MF & PMS.
 
Feature Mutual Funds
Portfolio Management Services (PMS)

Structure Pooled investment fund
Personalized, individual portfolio
    
Management Professional, fund manager-driven
Active, personalized portfolio management
    
Investment Minimum Low ( Rs 500 to Rs 5,000)
High (minimum INR 50 lakhs)
 
    Fees Generally mutual funds are less costlier compared to PMSs     Liquidity High (generally, can redeem anytime)
Moderate (depends on portfolio's composition)
    Risk Diversified risk
Higher risk, more concentrated investments
    Return Potential Moderate, consistent returns
Higher potential returns with more risk
    Taxation Capital gains tax on mutual fund units
Capital gains tax on direct investments
 
 
Difference between MF and PMS
 
Both are managed by professionals and offer a diversified portfolio, but the difference lies in how they’re structured and their costs.
 
Mutual funds are more accessible and flexible as an investment option. They typically hold a broader mix of stocks, often around 60, making them inherently more diversified. They’re also heavily regulated, which adds a layer of security for investors. A PMS investment operates with a smaller basket, usually of 30-50 stocks, and requires a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh, making it suitable mostly for the ultra-high net worth individuals.
 
Another difference is the cost structure. There are two types of expenses in PMS: A management fee of around 2-3 per cent upfront, and then a performance-based fee, typically around 1 per cent, which is tied to profits. Hence, an investor can expect returns to be lower due to the high fees. Mutual funds generally only require an investor to pay the management fee, which is generally lower than the PMS’s.
 
There are around 43 asset management companies, each offering multiple fund categories, and hence, you have over 700 mutual fund schemes to choose from. PMS, on the other hand, limits you to just one portfolio per investment, making diversification much harder.
 
Shweta Rajani, head - mutual funds at Anand Rathi Wealth, explained factors investors should consider before choosing between MFs and PMS.
 
Diversification: Mutual funds offer a much larger basket of stocks and securities and thus provide investors with much more diversification benefits. PMS has much more concentration risk, with the basket of securities being smaller.
 
Investors should keep in mind that costs are much higher in PMS due to management fees of 2-3 per cent and performance fees separately. This eats into the return generated. Mutual funds usually only have management fees, and a lower expense ratio.
 
Another thing to keep in mind for investors is the tax implications. In PMS, every transaction made by the portfolio manager has tax implications for the investor since trades happen through their demat account. But in mutual funds, taxation happens at the trust level, which makes it far more efficient.
 
When considering the risk-adjusted returns, an investor should choose mutual funds over a PMS, as a well-diversified portfolio will have higher returns than that of a concentrated one. Investors should diversify across different funds to optimize returns while managing risk.
 
“There is no ideal investment amount — it depends on an individual’s overall portfolio, liquidity needs, and long-term financial vision. The key to wealth creation lies in making informed, strategic decisions that align with your financial aspirations,” said Paritala.
 

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

