Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bharti Hexacom share price slips 4% on mixed Q1 results; keys numbers here

Bharti Hexacom share price slips 4% on mixed Q1 results; keys numbers here

Bharti Hexacom share price fell after the company posted a mixed set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Antenna, Network, Cell, Mobile Tower, Broadcast

Bharti Hexacom added 1.6 million smartphone data customers on a YoY basis and 0.3 million sequentially in Q1FY26, with data users now comprising 77 per cent of the total mobile customer base.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Hexacom share price: Bharti Hexacom share price was under pressure on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, with the scrip falling up to 3.66 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,780.1 per share.
 
At 10:50 AM, Bharti Hexacom continued to trade near day’s low, down 2.68 per cent at  ₹1,798.25 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.23 per cent lower at 80,525.23 levels.
 

What led to the fall in Bharti Hexacom share price today?

 
Bharti Hexacom share price fell after the company posted a mixed set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). 
 
Bharti Hexacom net income after exceptional items fell 16.4 per cent from ₹468 crore in the previous quarter to ₹392 crore in Q1FY26. However, net income before exceptional items increased 3 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
The company reported a 1.1 per cent dip in total revenues Q-o-Q, while Ebitda remained largely flat, down just 0.2 per cent. Margins saw a slight improvement, with Ebitda margin increasing to 53.8 per cent from 53.3 per cent in Q4FY25. Ebit was unchanged at ₹677 crore, but Ebit margin improved marginally to 29.9 per cent. 

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market Live: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 24,600 as RBI keeps rate unchanged; SMIDs dip 1%

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares jump 6% post Q1 show; should you buy, sell or hold?

paints, paint sector

Berger Paints slips 3% on posting Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

The Taiwanese military conducted its first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) livefire test launch at the Jiupeng base in Taiwan on May 12. It is a light rocket launcher supplied by the US.

This smallcap defence stock rises 4% on securing deal from DRDO; details

NSDL IPO

NSDL shares list at 10% premium on BSE; should you book profit or hold?

 
Bharti Hexacom’s net income after exceptional items declined 23.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹392 crore from ₹511 crore, due to a high base in the previous year.
 
Meanwhile, the net income before exceptional items more than doubled, rising 102.9 per cent to ₹392 crore. 
 
On the brighter side, Bharti Hexacom’s total revenue rose 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,263 crore, compared to ₹1,911 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda grew 33.5 per cent to ₹1,217 crore, with margins improving to 53.8 per cent from 47.7 per cent a year ago. 
 
Ebit jumped 62.8 per cent to ₹677 crore, lifting Ebit margin to 29.9 per cent from 21.8 per cent. Profit before tax surged 103.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹527 crore. 
 

Bharti Hexacom operational performance 

 
The company added 1.6 million smartphone data customers on a YoY basis and 0.3 million sequentially in Q1FY26, with data users now comprising 77 per cent of the total mobile customer base. 
 
The average revenue per user (ARPU) continued its upward trend, reaching ₹246 in Q1FY26, compared to ₹205 in Q1FY25. 
 
Mobile data consumption surged 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y, with average usage per customer rising to 29.4 GB per month. The Homes and Office segment also maintained steady traction, recording 54,000 net customer additions during the quarter.
 

About Bharti Hexacom

 
Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider delivering consumer mobile, fixed-line telephone, and broadband services across the Rajasthan and North East telecom circles in India, covering the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. 
 
The company operates under the ‘Airtel’ brand. Airtel is a global communications company serving more than 500 million customers across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa.

More From This Section

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

3 interest rate-sensitive stocks for your portfolio; check names, strategypremium

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q1 results date, time, analysts expectations: All you need to know

Textiles

Gokaldas Exports tanks 15% in 2 days; what's making the Street nervous?

Dahlias, DLF Dahlias

Brokerages decode DLF Q1FY26 results; check what's in store for the stock

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares slide as weak US data, Trump tariffs rattle sentiment

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Bharti Hexacom Q1 results share market Share price BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon