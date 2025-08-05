Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 49.76% in the June 2025 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 49.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Sales rise 44.23% to Rs 710.57 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 49.76% to Rs 171.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.23% to Rs 710.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales710.57492.67 44 OPM %28.7427.03 -PBDT222.97148.85 50 PBT200.19134.71 49 NP171.00114.18 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 6.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 26.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 2.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 26.86% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

