Friday, March 07, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Blue Star shares gain as company unveils Rs 400-cr capacity expansion plan

Blue Star shares gain as company unveils Rs 400-cr capacity expansion plan

Blue Star plans to invest Rs 400 crore in FY26 to increase its production capacity across room air conditioners, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning segments

Blue Star

Blue Star shares were 12.8 per cent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2,419.95, hit on January 6, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Blue Star share price: Blue Star shares were in demand among investors on Friday's trading session. Blue Star share price climbed 2.64 per cent in early trades on Friday to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,201.55.
  However, at 10:55 AM, Blue Star shares were off the day's high, and trading lower by 0.86 per cent, at Rs 2,126, on the BSE. Shares of the company were 12.8 per cent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2,419.95, hit on January 6, 2025. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 43,704.45 crore as of writing this report.  
 
  Moreover, Blue Star stock is a part of the BSE 500 index that was trading higher by 0.26 per cent, at 11 AM. 
  Shares of the air conditioning solutions company climbed after the company's Managing Director B Thiagarajan stated that Blue Star plans to invest Rs 400 crore in financial year 2025-26 to increase its production capacity across segments including room air conditioners, commercial refrigeration, and commercial air conditioning segments, according to reports. READ MORE
  Blue Star plans to invest Rs 200 crore in its Sri City plant to increase the facility's room air conditioner production capacity to 12 lakh units, from the current 8.5 lakh units per annum, in the third phase of capacity expansion.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

K&R Rail gains 4% on inking MoU with Indian Port Rail; check details here

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Smallcap stock surges 56% in less than a month; zooms over 3200% in 5 years

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bharat Electronics share price up 3% in trade; here's what's driving stock

Inox Wind

Why Inox Wind share price jumped 8% on March 7? Check details here

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Rs 2,306-cr order sends Kalpataru Projects share price 7% higher; details

  READ: K&R Rail gains 4% on inking MoU with Indian Port Rail; check details here  Further, the company plans to deploy Rs 150 crore for capacity expansion of commecial air conditioners at its Himachal Pradesh plant.
  The company's Managing Director B Thiagarajan, said: "We are aiming at 20 per cent growth in FY'26. We estimate to end the current fiscal with 25 per cent growth backed by robust growth seen in the room air-conditioner business".
  Blue Star expects to raise its market share in key segments driven by innovation, quick delivery and growth in quick commerce and QSR segments. The company's in-room AC market share is expected to expand from 13.75 per cent to 13.8 per cent by the end of this fiscal and 14.25 per cent in FY26, while in the commercial refrigeration segment, the company is eyeing a rise in market share from 30 per cent to 33 per cent.
 

Blue Star Q3 results

  The company's carried-forward order book hit a record high of Rs 6,809.99 crore as of December 31, 2024, rising 12.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared to Rs 6,038.53 crore as of December 31, 2023.
  For the October to December 2024 quarter, Blue Star reported a 32 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 132.57 crore, compared to Rs 100.39 crore in the year ago period. 
  READ: Smallcap stock surges 56% in less than a month; zooms over 3200% in 5 years  The company's revenues rose 25.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,807.36 crore for the third quarter, compared to Rs 2,241.19  crore in the year-ago period.  
  Moreover, revenue from the electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems segment grew by 32.2 per cent to Rs 1,562.41 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 1,182.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, unitary products revenue grew by 21.9 per cent to Rs 1,164.36 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 955.38 crore in Q3FY24.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bank Nifty trades at crucial juncture; HDFC, ICICI Bank charts hint this

Image: Bloomberg

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 220 pts, Nifty above 22,600; RIL, Tata Motors, Adani Ports gain

Quess Corp

Quess Corp share price gains 6% on NCLT's approval for three-way demerger

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

RVNL shares rise 4% on bagging Rs 156-cr order from South Western Railway

ipo listing

Balaji Phosphates shares list at 7% premium, outperform IPO GMP estimate

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE equity Blue Star MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayBank Nifty TodayPUBG 3.7 Update TodayApple First Foldable Iphone Launch Date
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon