Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bluestone Jewellery IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 44%, GMP 1%

Bluestone Jewellery IPO sees muted demand; subscription lags at 44%, GMP 1%

Bluestone Jewellery IPO has been subscribed to only 44 per cent so far, receiving bids for 7.34 million shares compared to 16.5 million shares on offer.

initial public offerings, IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bluestone Jewellery IPO Day 2 subscription status: Jewellery manufacturing company Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle's initial public offering (IPO) has received a solid response from investors so far. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the issue has been subscribed to only 44 per cent as of 1:40 PM on Tuesday. It received bids for 7.34 million shares compared to 16.5 million shares on offer.
 
The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed about 57 per cent of the quota reserved for them, non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota was subscribed 6 per cent and the retail investor portion was booked 64 per cent.  
 
 
Ahead of the opening, the company raised ₹693.29 crore from the anchor investors by allotting 13.4 million equity shares to 20 institutional investors at ₹517 per share. Amansa Holdings, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Amundi Funds, SBI Life Insurance, Nippon Life India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HDFC Life Insurance, Mirae Asset, DSP Mutual Fund, PGIM India, Axis Mutual Fund, and Motilal Oswal AMC were the institutions that participated in the anchor round, according to an exchange filing. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO GMP

On Tuesday, the unlisted shares of Bluestone Jewellery were trading at almost flat 522 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹5 or 0.97 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

BlueStone Jewellery IPO subscribed 39% on first day of public issue

initial public offerings, IPO

Bluestone Jewellery ₹1,540-cr IPO kicks off today; should you apply or not?

ipo market listing share market

Bluestone Jewellery IPO opens on Aug 11: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Amit Shah, Home Minister

India signs trade cooperation pact with Zambia to boost cooperative exports

MRF Tyres

MRF Q1FY26 results: Profit slips 14% to ₹484 cr on higher rubber prices

Bluestone Jewellery IPO details

Bluestone Jewellery IPO is a book-building issue of ₹1,540.65 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 15.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹820 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹720.65 crore. Accel India, Saama Capital, Kalaari Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, Sunil Kant Munjal and other partners of Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures are the selling shareholders. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹492 to ₹517, with a lot size of 29 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,993 to bid for one lot and in multiples thereof. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO listing date

The three-day subscription window to bid for the Bluestone Jewellery IPO will close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, August 14. Shares of Bluestone Jewellery are scheduled to make their debut on the bourses, NSE and BSE, tentatively on August 19, 2025. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO objective

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. 

Bluestone Jewellery IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Som Distilleries shares slip 5% after Q1 results; details here

ixigo

Ixigo zooms 51% in 1 month, hits new high. What's driving OTA stock price?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

What triggered 11% jump in Stallion India share price today? Details here

Online trading, Trading

Medi Assist shares surge 12% after block trades; check likely seller here

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Apex Frozen Foods zooms 13% on posting Q1 results; check all details

Topics : Bluestone IPOs IPO GMP IPO market Markets NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon