Som Distilleries shares slip 5% after Q1 results; details here

Som Distilleries and Breweries shares fell 5 per cent after its profit and revenue grew marginally in Q1FY26

SI Reporter
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries slipped over 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company's profit and revenue grew marginally in the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26)
 
The breweries and distilleries firm's stock fell as much as 4.95 per cent during the day to ₹143.7 per share, the steepest fall since May 29 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 4 per cent lower at ₹144 apiece, compared to a 0.08 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:10 PM. 
 
Shares of the company trade at a three-month low and currently trade at 3.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 31 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Som Distilleries has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,800.07 crore. 
 

Som Distilleries Q1 results 

Som Distilleries and Breweries reported a 3.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹42 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹40.5 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue grew 3 per cent to ₹528.4 crore from ₹513.1 crore a year earlier. Ebitda increased 9.4 per cent to ₹70.5 crore from ₹64.4 crore, while the Ebitda margin improved to 13.3 per cent from 12.5 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
 
This growth was achieved despite the overall industry being impacted by higher excise duties in our key market, Karnataka, the company said in a statement. "With partial rollback of these duties by the Government, we anticipate a stronger contribution from the state in the coming quarters." 

About Som Distilleries & Breweries

Som Group of Companies is an integrated AlcoBev player based out of Central India. The group is into the production of Beer, Whisky, Vodka, Rum, Gin, ready-to-drink beverages and Country Liquor.
 
The group operates a brewery, a distillery, support industries & a distribution network across the country. The group's diversification is an important factor in delivering the highest quality brands to the consumers and delivering long-term value to the stakeholders.
 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

