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Home / Markets / News / Bombay Dyeing zooms 18% on launching ultra-luxury THREE ICC project

Bombay Dyeing zooms 18% on launching ultra-luxury THREE ICC project

The buying on the counter came after Bombay Realty announced the launch of THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower at Island City Center in Dadar

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company shares gained 18 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high  at ₹133.6 per share. However, at 12:28 PM, Bombay Dyeing’s share price pared some gains and was trading 15.22 per cent higher at ₹130.35  per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 77,368.35. 
The buying on the counter came after Bombay Realty announced the launch of THREE ICC, an ultra-luxury residential tower at Island City Center in Dadar, marking a significant addition to one of Mumbai’s most distinctive integrated residential developments. 
The project builds on the success of One ICC and Two ICC, further expanding Island City Center as a premium gated community. Designed for a new generation of homebuyers, THREE ICC aims to offer more than just residences, focusing on space, privacy, wellness, connectivity and long-term value in the heart of the city. The development carries an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹6,500 crore, highlighting its scale and importance in Mumbai’s luxury housing segment.  READ | Sensex up 997 pts intraday; Nifty near 24,300: Key reasons for market rally 
 
Commenting on the launch, Jehangir Wadia, vice chairman of Bombay Dyeing, emphasised the group’s long-term vision. He said the company’s legacy has been rooted in creating developments that offer permanence, integrity, and generational value rather than short-term gains. 
He added that Island City Center represents an opportunity to redefine luxury living in central Mumbai by creating a thoughtfully planned ecosystem that combines openness, privacy, and wellbeing. According to him, the THREE ICC reflects evolving homebuyer aspirations, with increasing demand for larger living spaces, a better balance in daily life, and a stronger sense of belonging within the city. 
Located in Dadar, known for its connectivity and cultural significance, the project offers what the company describes as a rare mix of expansive residences, curated landscapes, and long-term value. 
THREE ICC will feature an exclusive range of 3, 4, 4.5 and 5-bedroom deck residences, with sizes ranging from 1,283 sq. ft. to 2,994 sq. ft. and above. The homes are designed to prioritize natural light, ventilation and spacious layouts, aiming to deliver a refined living experience that balances privacy, comfort and contemporary design.

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Topics : Bombay Dyeing Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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