BJP win may revive corporate interest in WB; realty may see ache din: Analysts

A victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal (WB) assembly elections will be positive for market sentiment in the short-term, suggest analysts. The state, they added, could garner higher investment from corporates as well amid stable and investor-friendly policies.

However, in the medium-term, developments in West Asia and their impact on crude oil prices will be key for market trajectory, analysts caution.

The markets, according to Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert, have been pro BJP as far as (economic) policy action is concerned. In the past as well, he said, the markets have welcomed formation of a BJP government at the state level.

“The outcome of assembly election in Bihar is a recent example. Markets have been waiting for the outcome of elections in West Bengal; and if BJP is able to form the government there, it will be seen as a positive as far as economic growth and policies of are concerned. Industries have been moving out of West Bengal since quite some time now. A BJP win can change that, and will especially be beneficial for the state’s realty sector,” Baliga said.

In November 2025, Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a massive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025, securing 201 out of the 243 seats and returning to power with a stronger mandate.

The BJP had contested 101 states in Bihar on its own in 2025 and won 89 of them, with a winning percentage of 88.1 per cent.

Economy & policy

Among other sectors, Baliga expects auto sector companies to set up shop in the state amid signs of economic growth in the years ahead in case BJP was to wrestle the state from Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

ALSO READ: West Bengal Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners A BJP win in West Bengal, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, could see economic growth-related initiatives. More corporate capital, too, he said could find its way into the state over the next few years as economic policies become investor-friendly.

“West Bengal was lagging in industrial growth, which should change in case BJP were to win. We have seen Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh etc. targeting to become Rs 1 trillion economy, and West Bengal could follow if BJP were to form the government there. There would be more capital commitment from corporates to the state over the next few years,” he said.

War impact

Over the medium-term, however, VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments expects the market sentiment to be guided by developments in West Asia that will have a bearing on crude oil prices.

President Donald Trump’s statement that the US will help and guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz has brought Brent crude down to around $ 108 a barrel (bbl) levels from around $125/bbl seen last week.

Another major factor influencing market behavior back home, he believes, will be the FII activity. The continuing momentum in the artificial intelligence (AI)-related trade implies that FIIs will continue to sell in India. "This might keep large-caps under check with activity moving significantly to the broader market. Therefore, any rally triggered by the domestic political developments will be used by FIIs to sell more," Vijayakumar suggests.