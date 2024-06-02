Bonds, rupee set to gain as exit polls show landslide win for PM Modi

Bonds and the rupee are expected to rise on Monday following exit polls predicting a decisive victory for the ruling party. The exit polls indicate that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance NDA is expected to secure over 365 seats and improve its presence in key states. The final outcome of the election will be out on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.98 per cent on Friday, while the rupee settled at Rs 83.47 against the dollar.

While exit polls are not definitive, their accuracy has improved over the last two election cycles.

“Final outcome, if in line with exit polls, would likely calm investor nerves as political and policy continuity will be good for risk assets in the immediate run and macro stability in the medium term,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Emkay Global Financial Services. “FX and rates markets will cheer the outcome, with RBI likely to juggle with the problem of plenty. Policy focus will continue to keep INR aligned with the rest of EM Asia peers. Long bonds positioning should be buoyed. We continue to see bull steepening of the government securities curve in the coming months,” she added.

Market participants anticipate that the election predictions will bring some stability to the market, which has been highly volatile in recent weeks due to concerns that the BJP might fall significantly short of its 400-seat target because of low voter turnouts.

“The market doesn’t care about the party which is going to win, they just want a comfortable majority as it is easier to formulate policies,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “If the results are in line with the exit poll, it is very positive for the market,” he added.

The higher-than-expected growth in the last quarter of the financial year 2023-24 is expected to further aid the market sentiment. India's economy witnessed a 7.8 per cent year-on-year growth in the January-March quarter, exceeding expectations. This growth was driven primarily by a significant expansion in the manufacturing sector. Economists predict that this positive momentum will continue throughout the year.

“Looking ahead, we expect FY25 GVA (growth from the supply side) of 6.8-7.0 per cent. In Q1 FY25, we could continue to see the wedge between GDP and GVA to persist and remain high as government spending is expected to be low. In terms of drivers for FY25, economic activity is expected to be supported by a recovery in consumer demand, particularly in the rural sector as inflation stabilises and a normal monsoon supports rural incomes,” said HDFC in a note.