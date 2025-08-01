Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Hotel Ventures shares drop over 5 pc in market debut trade

Brigade Hotel Ventures shares drop over 5 pc in market debut trade

On the NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 81.10, a discount of 9.88 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 85.32, down 5.2 per cent

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based real estate company Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 01 2025 | 1:34 AM IST

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd on Thursday ended with a discount of over 5 per cent against the issue price of Rs 90.

The stock began trading at Rs 82, down 8.88 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 9.45 per cent to Rs 81.49. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 85.40 apiece, a decline of 5.11 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 81.10, a discount of 9.88 per cent. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 85.32, down 5.2 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 3,243.86 crore.

 

The initial share sale of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd fetched 4.48 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

The initial public offering (IPO) had a price band of Rs 85-90 per share.

Brigade Hotel Ventures' IPO was entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 468.14 crore will be used for the payment of debt, Rs 107.52 crore will be utilised for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the promoter, BEL, and the remaining funds will support acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

BEL entered into the hospitality business in 2004 with the development of its first hotel, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which commenced operations in 2009.

The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys.

The hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:33 AM IST

