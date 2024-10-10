Business Standard
India lost a pioneer, but not his legacy: BSE condoles Ratan Tata's death

BSE highlighted the industrialist's unparalleled contribution to Indian industry, noting that his visionary leadership continues to serve as an inspiration

Ratan Tata

Tata (86) passed away late Wednesday evening in Mumbai. | File Photo: Reuters

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday acknowledged Ratan Tata's lasting influence on the nation's business landscape, saying "India has lost a pioneer, but not his legacy."

In his condolence message on the death of Tata, BSE highlighted the industrialist's unparalleled contribution to Indian industry, noting that his visionary leadership continues to serve as an inspiration.
 

"His enduring legacy will continue to guide the country in building a future grounded in unity and vision," BSE said in a statement.

The exchange expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Tata, one of India's most iconic business leaders.

Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, was widely respected for transforming the Tata Group into a global powerhouse.
 

"His influence will forever be a source of inspiration for BSE, as we work towards a thriving and inclusive marketplace," the statement noted.

Tata (86) passed away late Wednesday evening in Mumbai due to age related medical conditions.


