Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Buy ideas for May 22: Britannia, Cipla; check target prices

Cipla was in a downtrend and corrected ~13 per cent in the recent fall. On the daily charts it formed an Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern which is a Trend reversal pattern

Britannia Industries
Web Exclusive

Britannia Industries

Jatin Gedia Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Britannia
The stock was consolidating in a narrow range after a sharp run up. The consolidation has taken the form of a Symmetrical Triangle pattern on the daily charts. The pattern is a trend continuation pattern, and we expect the stock to resume its next leg of upmove. The Daily momentum indicator MACD has a positive crossover which is a Buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators are pointing towards resumption of the upmove. We expect the stock to move towards Rs 5,386 which is the previous all time high and beyond that it can stretch towards the psychological level of Rs 5,500. One should place a stop loss of Rs 5,085 for the long positions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Cipla
The stock was in a downtrend and corrected ~13 per cent in the recent fall. On the daily charts it formed an Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern which is a Trend reversal pattern. It has broken above the neckline of that pattern which confirms trend reversal. The daily momentum indicator MACD has a positive crossover which is a Buy signal. The breakout has been accompanied with volume and further affirms the breakout. We expect the stock to retest its previous all time high of Rs 1,519. One should place a stop loss of Rs 1,396 for the long positions.

(Jatin Gedia is a technical research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Views expressed are his own)

Topics : Stock calls Stocks calls Stocks to buy today BSE NSE Cipla results Cipla Nifty stocks BSE NSE equity S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Indian equities Indian stock exchanges NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 stocks technical analysis Market technicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon