Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Buy on dips strategy suggested for Nifty; Check support & other levels here

Buy on dips strategy suggested for Nifty; Check support & other levels here

The recent correction in the Nifty 50 index should be seen as a pullback within an overall bullish trend on short-term charts. The best trading strategy for both traders & investors is to buy on dips.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty 50 Index

The recent correction in the Nifty50 index should be seen as a pullback within an overall bullish trend on short-term charts. The best trading strategy for both traders and investors is to buy on dips, especially around the support levels of 24,710 and 24,550. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These levels represent strong support, and any dips near these points offer good buying opportunities, especially if the range of 24,800 to 25,000 is breached. 

On the other hand, if the index breaks and closes above 25,000, it could trigger further bullish momentum. In this scenario, the next resistance levels to watch for are 25,333, 25,550, 25,760, and 25,925. 
 

The overall trend remains bullish, and buying on dips continues to be the most advisable strategy for short-term traders. 

In summary, traders should look for buying opportunities around 24,710 and 24,550 support levels, and if the index breaks above 25,000, it could target higher resistance zones, indicating continued upward momentum.

More From This Section

Premiummutual funds, investors

Alternative investment funds: Rocket fuel for a $50 bn investment blastoff

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms erode by Rs 2 trn; TCS, LIC drop

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Baazar Style Retail makes market debut; Quant MF joins Rs 1 trn AUM club

SEBI

Sebi alters reporting timelines for commercial paper payment obligations

sebi market

As Sebi's deadline looms, FPIs seek extension to liquidate assets


Nifty Midcap Select

The Nifty Midcap Select Index is currently exhibiting a range-bound movement, trading between 13,300 and 12,980. This consolidation phase suggests that the index is lacking a clear directional momentum. 

A breakout either above or below this range will likely provide the next significant move in the index. If the index breaks below the lower range of 12,980, it could initiate a bearish trend, and traders should watch for the next key support levels at 12,880, 12,750, and 12,615. 

These levels could provide opportunities for buyers to accumulate positions if the overall market sentiment remains bullish. Conversely, if the index breaks above the upper range of 13,300, it could signal renewed bullish momentum, with potential resistance targets at 13,400 and 13,550. 

A close above this range would suggest strength in the broader midcap space and could attract fresh buying interest. In terms of strategy, traders are advised to wait for a clear breakout on either side before entering trades. 

For risk-averse traders, it’s crucial to avoid initiating positions within this range and instead wait for confirmation of direction. Once a breakout occurs, traders can align their positions based on the direction of the move, whether it’s a breakout or breakdown.

(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)

Also Read

India becomes top weight in MSCI EM Index, surpassing China for first time

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec recommends 'Bull Spread' strategy on M&M Finance

share market

Nifty IT faces resistance at 43,200; should you book profits on rise?

share market stock market trading

Biocon, PFC, Chambal Fert; top picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Market, stock market

These are top three stocks recommended by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Trading Strategy: Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank eye breakout; key levels

Topics : Stock calls BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Indian stock markets Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty Midcap 100 stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 6:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon