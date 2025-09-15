Monday, September 15, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara HSBC Life Insurance secures Sebi approval for proposed IPO plan

Canara HSBC Life Insurance secures Sebi approval for proposed IPO plan

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a three-way venture promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has received communication from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) vide letter dated September 15 on final observations and for filing Updated Red Hearing Prospectus (UDRHP), Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing. (Imaging: Ajaya Mohanty)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

State-owned Canara Bank on Monday said its subsidiary, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd, has received capital market regulator Sebi's nod for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The offer comprises an offer for sale of up to 23.75 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each, including up to 13.77 crore shares by Canara Bank, up to 47 lakh shares by HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings and up to 9.5 crore shares by Punjab National Bank.

 

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a three-way venture promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings, a member of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd (HSBC) group, and another state-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The company had the third-highest assets under management (AUM) amongst public sector-promoted led life insurers, as of March 31, 2024.

IPO SEBI Stock Market News

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

