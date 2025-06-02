Monday, June 02, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CDSL shares spike 9% amid heavy volumes; sees steepest gain since Oct 2024

CDSL shares spike 9% amid heavy volumes; sees steepest gain since Oct 2024

Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL) stock jumped over 9 per cent on Monday in intraday trade amid heavy volumes

market, stock trading, trading

market, stock trading, trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Central Depository Services Ltd. (CDSL) jumped over 9 per cent on Monday in intraday trade amid heavy volumes, defying a broadly declining market.
 
The depository's stock rose as much as 9.17 per cent during the day to ₹1,670 per share, the biggest intraday gain since October 14, 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 8.7 per cent higher at ₹1,663 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 1:11 PM. The stock currently trades at the highest levels since January 10 this year. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to their second day and have risen nearly 40 per cent from their lows of ₹1,194, which it hit last month. The stock has fallen 5.4 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. CDSL has a total market capitalisation of ₹34,762.97 crore, according to NSE data.  
 

CDSL volumes spike 

The stock of the depository saw heavy volumes on Monday's session. Trading volume for the stock was 5.59 million shares, 93 per cent above the 20-day average of 2.9 million shares during midday, according to Bloomberg data. The relative strength index on the stock was above 70,

Also Read

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Why were Apollo Hospitals shares buzzing in a weak market? Find out here

spandana

Why did Spandana Sphoorty share price declined 10% in trade today?

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

Puravankara shares nosedive 10% as Q4 loss widens; results breakdown here

Cafe Coffee Day, Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day shares slip 5% after Q4 results; loss narrows to ₹114 crore

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa shares slip 4% despite posting healthy Q4; Is it buying opportunity?

indicating it may be overbought.
 
Meanwhile, only 35.26 per cent of the total traded quantity of the stock is delivery-based, while the rest is intraday activity.  

CDSL Q4 results 2025

In the fourth quarter, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹100 crore as compared to ₹129 crore a year ago, down 22 per cent. Its revenue from operations declined 6.7 per cent to ₹224.45 crore as against ₹241 crore a year ago.
 
Annually, CDSL's consolidated net profit is at ₹526 crore in FY25 compared with ₹420 crore in FY24, registering an increase of 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total income grew by 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,199 crore. PBT jumped 25 per cent to ₹694.90 crore in FY25.

About CDSL

Established in 1999, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) offers depository services. CDSL facilitates the electronic holding and transaction of securities and facilitates the settlement of trades. It provides services to a broad spectrum of capital market entities, including depository participants, issuers, investors, RTAs, clearing corporations, and exchanges.
   

More From This Section

bear market down

Stock Market LIVE: Markets trim losses; Sensex down 180 pts, Nifty above 24,700; PSBs, realty up 2%

Premiumshare market

Rel Infra, RPower: Time to buy, sell or hold Anil Ambani group stocks?

Premiumwall street, markets

Foreign brokerages stay cautious on India stock market; check strategy here

stock market trading

Genus Power share price rallies 9% on strong Q4 results; key details here

Reliance Power

Anil Ambani Reliance group stock hits 7-yr high; zooms 101% from March low

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets CDSL MARKETS WRAP Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 corporate earnings S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon